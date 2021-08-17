Afghanistan: Boris Johnson said to “bring under control” Kabul evacuation as ex-Royal Marine describes “stampede” | Politics News

A former Royal Marine commando called on Boris Johnson to “bring under control” the Kabul evacuation effort by warning: “People are going to die”.

Paul “Pen” Farthing – who founded an animal shelter in the Afghan capital – described to Sky News the “unimaginable horror sight” as his wife and a pregnant employee attempted to catch a flight out of town.

He revealed that he still had not heard from his wife after she and one of his staff were caught in a “stampede” outside Kabul airport.

Chaos at Kabul airport as people cling to the plane



And he accused the British and American governments of “not telling the truth” about the chaos that reigns in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.

“My wife and my country manager, who is 34 weeks pregnant, the evacuation teams told them they had to get to Kabul airport within an hour to catch their flights, their flights. evacuation, ”Farthing said.

“There is no security outside the Kabul airport. They were caught in a stampede, in a stampede.

“This is a 34 weeks pregnant woman and my wife who are in a stampede. They were at the gate of Kabul airport on the side they were told to go.”

Mr Farthing, who served in the Afghan province of Helmand in the mid-2000s, said he was “absolutely furious” at the British and American soldiers who “refused to come out of this camp to rescue these people in order to bring them down. put inside Kabul airfield security “. .

“Boris Johnson and all the senior officials of this government must know what complete group they are making of this withdrawal from Afghanistan,” he added.

“People are going to die. Outside, it’s not sure.

“And if the British Army is here and they don’t want to come out to save some of the people they’ve been sent to get out of Kabul safely, then what’s the point of being here?”

Mr. Farthing described how “thousands upon thousands of desperate Afghans” are trying to enter Kabul airport to “escape the mess we have created” in the country.

He said he still did not know where his wife was, but his pregnant national manager and young son had managed to escape the crush and are now trying to reach another safe place near the airport.

“Someone needs a grip,” he added.

“If they are hurt or injured, I will personally hold Boris Johnson and this whole government to account. This is not acceptable.”

Afghanistan quickly fell under the control of the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western troops earlier this year, although the US president Joe Biden remained defiant on his decision to repatriate American soldiers after two decades in the country.

Mr Farthing said the UK and US have displayed “an absolute masterclass on how to do everything wrong in a pullout from a country we have completely messed up.”

“We cannot go to Kabul airport. Outside this perimeter, the Taliban now control everything,” he said.

“I am beyond furious. This government, along with Joe Biden, has created an absolutely unimaginable horror spectacle about a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“And someone is going to die, because there is no control outside this airport.

“Something needs to be done… now they need to get people to really take control of this situation. “

“In fact, I thought the government was going to get the situation under control. This is not the case. People are not telling the truth about what is going on in Kabul.