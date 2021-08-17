Trump’s Jan 6 Costume Defense: What About Bernie Sanders?





In a legal brief resembling one of his freewheeling campaign speeches and impeachment defense rigs, Donald Trump attacked lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (DN .Y.) And the representative. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) For describing the former president’s speech before the siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as routine political rhetoric.

Trump’s missive comes courtesy of his attorney Jesse Binnall, who has come up with dozens of conspiracy theories to explain the former president’s defeat in Nevada. In December, former Michael Flynn attorney Binnall blamed election fraud, dead voters, electronic voting machines, automated counting machines, election official shenanigans and more for the loss of Trump, and one judge rejected about 25 of his different assumptions.

In the brief, the former president outlines his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block his legally mandated certification as simply “the exercise of a specific constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully executed.”

“President Trump had an omnipresent duty to ensure that election laws were followed, including the certification process,” Binnall wrote.

The argument reverses an argument made against Trump, accusing him of violating this duty.

“The worst and most dangerous president”

On Monday night, Binnall proposed new scapegoats to explain why Trump should not be held accountable under the trial of Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) For inciting violence intended to block certification of the President’s election. Joe Biden, namely Democratic lawmakers and their allies.

“In light of the many protests over the years on Capitol Hill and the need to protect political discourse, the very type of discourse, the First Amendment was designed to protect a ruling that individuals can be held accountable for violence committed by random listeners if their words could be interpreted as a threat. almost shut down Washington, ”Binnall wrote in a 30-page legal brief.

Trump attempted to draw an analogy between his rhetoric and a remark from Sanders’ speech on June 10, 2017, lamenting what he called the worst and most dangerous president in our country’s history “and” the leadership of extreme right in the United States House and in the United States. Senate.

Days later, the then House Majority Steve Scalise (R-La.) Was shot dead during baseball practice days later by marksman James Hodgkinson, whose social media posts pro -Sanders have been exploited by certain political agents. The Vermont Independent speech did not mention Scalise by name or urge its supporters to attack the practice of congressional baseball, let alone violently.

In the style of an attack announcement, the legal record includes a grim still image of Sanders’ speech alongside a frame from a report on the shooting.

Noting that Scalise never sued Sanders, Binnall wrote: “Perhaps Rep. Scalise even remembered Sir Thomas Moores [sic]famous lines of A Man for All Seasons: ‘[t]his country is planted with laws, from coast to coast, the laws of man, not gods! What if you cut them. . . do you really think you could stand in the winds that would blow then? “”

“Pay the price”

In the cases of Schumer and Bush, Binnall does not even offer a strained argument to link their rhetoric to real political violence, only of the hypothetical type. Binnall posed a thought experiment of Schumer supporters acting on the widely criticized remarks by the Senate Majority Leader that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “have unleashed the whirlwind” and “will pay the price”, when a rally for abortion rights in March 2020. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare reprimand for Schumer’s comments at the time.

“While his words were undoubtedly irresponsible, they were not prosecutable and would not have been even if actual harm was inflicted on the judges on the part of those who claimed to have been inspired by Schumers’ words. “Binnall wrote, hovering the potential ripples of an event that didn’t happen. “If each individual were to control their speech to ensure that they could never be seen as a threat in light of subsequent events, almost all political discussions would be off the table. “

The reference to Representative Bush is fleeting and comes in the form of a footnote, tied to media coverage of the Missouri Democrat’s protest outside the United States Capitol in support of tenants facing eviction. Completely peaceful, Bush’s protest drew on his own experience of being evicted from his home long before his election, and the protest arguably only created a political momentum that drove the administration forward. Biden to extend the moratorium on evictions.

Binnall’s legal brief does not appear to explain the reason for the citation.

Leading First Amendment authorities, including Floyd Abrams, the famous Pentagon Papers lawyer whose son Dan Abrams founded Law & Crimere, have rejected Trump’s position that allowing Swalwell’s trial to continue would chill political discourse in Washington.

Along with three other eminent lawyers, Professor Erwin Chemerinsky of the Berkeley School of Law, Professor of Harvard University Martha Minow and Professor Emeritus of Harvard University Carl M. Loeb Laurence TribeAbrams submitted a brief in July. friend of the court advising a federal judge on how the courts could protect political rhetoric while allowing accountability for what they called “the most dramatic example of incitement” in state history -United.

Trump’s salvo accuses the signatories of the amicus dossier of “political and personal animosity” towards him.

Read the brief below:

