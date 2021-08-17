Strengthened security in Indonesia ahead of Independence Day celebrations as Iran hopes for better relations in special message





JAKARTA, Aug.16 (Xinhua): As Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day on Tuesday, public security across the country was tightened to avoid possible disruptions, such as violations of Covid-19 rules, terrorist acts or attacks by militants. The government held a flag-raising ceremony in the national capital Jakarta on Tuesday morning, August 17, with a limited number of participants at the event venue. Roadblocks were put in place and around 300 city police traffic officers were deployed to enhance security. The event was broadcast live and President Joko Widodo called on the public to virtually celebrate Independence Day due to the current pandemic. To date, Indonesia has reported at least 3.87 million cases of Covid-19 in the country with more than 118,000 deaths. In other cities outside of Jakarta, authorities have also stepped up security as 48 terrorist suspects have been arrested in several provinces since last Thursday. On Monday August 16, the national police counterterrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested seven suspected terrorists in separate operations in the northern provinces of Sumatra, East Kalimantan, East Java and South Sulawesi. The day before, Densus 88 arrested four suspects in the neighboring provinces of Jakarta, Banten and West Java. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday August 17 called for expanding ties between Tehran and Jakarta. In a message to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Raisi congratulated Indonesia on its Independence Day, highlighting bilateral cooperation which could have constructive influences on international peace and stability. He expressed optimism that relations between the two nations would develop further given the great existing capabilities. A new chapter will hopefully open in bilateral relations, said Raisi, wishing Indonesia and its people prosperity, health and success.

