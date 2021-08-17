Taliban legitimacy will be judged on human rights promises





Boris Johnson joined other international leaders in warning the Taliban that his legitimacy to rule Afghanistan will depend on his commitment to human rights, with activists saying the animosities with foreign powers are over.

Holding a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, according to an al Jazeera translation, told reporters: We have no grudges against anyone.

We have forgiven anyone, everyone who fought against us. We don’t want to repeat no conflict, no war, again, and we want to eliminate the conflict factors.

Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, the animosities have ended and we would like to live in peace.

We don’t want internal enemies and external enemies.

Since the collapse of Kabul at the hands of the group on Sunday, international leaders have stressed that any new government must live up to its commitment to human rights amid reports of house-to-house inspections of those who may be. considered against the Taliban.

In a telephone interview with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said recognition of a future Taliban government in Afghanistan would be conditional on meeting internationally agreed human rights and human rights standards. inclusion, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

And speaking to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of preserving the gains that had been made.

A spokesperson for No 10 said: The PM stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, of protecting against any emerging terrorist threat and of continuing to support the people Afghan.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the organization will continue to hold new leaders accountable for upholding basic human rights, including, of course, women’s rights.

The Taliban have indicated that they intend to abide by the Doha agreement, which provides, among other things, not to allow al-Qaeda terrorists to operate in Afghanistan and to defend civil rights.

Mujahid told reporters that performers and contractors who supported Allied efforts will be pardoned, residents will be safe, and no one will be treated with vengeance.

He said the Taliban are committed to free and independent media, but nothing should be against Islamic values ​​when it comes to media activities.

Although he said women’s rights were very important and would be respected, it would be under Sharia law.

He said: Our sisters have the same rights, will be able to benefit from their rights. They may have activities in different sectors and different fields based on our rules and regulations, education, health and other fields.

They will work with us, side by side with us, and the international community if they have any concerns, we would like to assure them that there will be no discrimination against women, but of course in the frameworks That we have .

Number 10 said the prime minister was planning to use a G7 meeting to ensure that Afghanistan did not again become a source of international terrorist threats, as it did in the 1990s when it was home to the founder of Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden.

Earlier, Downing Street confirmed that the UK wants the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which, along with Britain, include the United States, China, France and Russia, are meeting this week to discuss the situation.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the Prime Minister to release details of a tailor-made resettlement program to allow fleeing Afghans to settle in the UK ahead of Parliament’s recall on Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that the concept could be similar to that used to welcome Syrian refugees in 2015, which prioritized women with children, people with serious health conditions and survivors of torture.

Speaking after attending a meeting with National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove, Sir Keir said: The first question is to bring our international partners around a table, including the countries neighboring Afghanistan, to develop an urgent plan for the safe and legal exit of the refugees that will inevitably follow.

Those eligible to come to the UK were told it was up to them to go to Kabul airport.

About 900 armed forces are in Afghanistan to help bring British nationals home and keep some Afghans safe.

Members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul (Leading Hand Ben Shread / MoD / Crown Copyright / PA)

Royal Navy Vice Admiral Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4’s World At One that the Taliban appeared to agree to allow people to reach the city’s airport, but stressed that Britain could not take this position for granted as repatriation efforts accelerate.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said 150 British nationals were airlifted on Sunday while 289 Afghan nationals were evacuated last week.

350 more Britons and Afghans will be taken out of the country in the next 24 hours.

