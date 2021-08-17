Why Trump Voters Should Choose to Get COVID Vaccines





In this column distributed by the Elon University Writers Syndicate, biology professor Dave Gammon makes an argument for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically targeting those who voted for Donald Trump but have not yet been vaccinated. The article was published by the Burlington Times-News and the Greensboro News & Record.

By Dave Gammon

If you look at a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a doctorate in political science to understand that the poorly vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho, and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for. Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery inducements, calls from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.

Dave Gammon, professor of biology

So I want to share why I think taking the vaccine is a great idea directly with those who voted for Trump but are skeptical of the vaccine. I hope my arguments appeal to a wider audience, but this article is designed specifically for Trump followers who have so far said no to the vaccine.

I am a professional scientist, but more importantly I speak to you as a human, father, and patriotic citizen of the United States. I grew up in one of the reddest states in America. Most of my family are longtime Republicans, and my list of friends and neighbors who voted for Trump is long. I respect them and work hard to understand their motivations.

I know you value personal freedom and freedom. Me too. I know you are concerned that the federal government is trying to take more and more control of our personal lives. I also share this concern. I know you hate wearing masks. Isn’t that all of us!

It is for these same reasons that I encourage you to get vaccinated.

When I took my pictures, I didn’t feel like a sheep. Instead, I felt like I was breaking free and gaining freedoms that had been taken away from me for over a year. My side effects have been milder than expected and the five months since my vaccination have been wonderful. I saw my elderly parents for the first time in almost two years.

National statistics reproduce my story millions of times. As of mid-July of this year, 161 million Americans had requested their vaccines. Of those fully vaccinated Americans, only one in 30,000 has been hospitalized since vaccination with COVID, and less than a quarter of those hospitalizations have resulted in death.

These statistics, which I learned from Fox News, are not wrong. I know this because I just spent a week with my brother-in-law, Jesse, who is a doctor in an intensive care unit in another state. For the past 18 months, he has done nothing but treat COVID patients, and sadly watching many of them die. Jesse told me that the unvaccinated now make up over 95% of his COVID patients.

It was heartbreaking to hear my brother-in-law share dozens of deathbed conversations in which his patients lamented their previous resistance to the vaccine. With Jesse’s encouragement, these patients then pleaded with their families and friends to get the vaccine, but it was too late for them.

At this point, no one should need the government to tell them to get the vaccine. There is no doubt that vaccinations offer incredible protection against this virus. Are there reasons to avoid vaccination? Of course, in rare medical cases, and possibly for religious reasons. But it’s unreasonable to think that these exceptions should apply to half of the great citizens of Mississippi and other states friendly to Trump.

As a scientist, I am a strong believer in the concept of objective truth. Vaccines work whether you believe it or not. Unfortunately, you cannot expect all politicians and the media to reinforce this truth. Too many of them are obsessed with votes, dollars, or both.

For example, the Fox News article I referred to earlier was titled, Texas Governor Signs Order Banning COVID Vaccine, Mask Warrants. The headline might tickle the ears of Fox consumers who hate government mandates, but the headline distorts what Governor Abbott thinks about vaccines. In truth, he received the vaccine last December and encouraged his fellow Texans to do the same.

Most of us have now lost our masks, but the pandemic is not over yet. Although COVID cases fell in the first six months of 2021 thanks to the vaccine, the number of daily cases has since increased, quadrupling in the past month. If cases continue to rise, government officials will feel more and more outside pressure to impose new public health restrictions, such as mask warrants.

Let’s not let that happen. Let’s end this pandemic. Choose to take the COVID vaccine.

– The opinions expressed in this column are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the University of Elon.

