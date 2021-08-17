Flash flood toll in Turkey stands at 77





Provided by Xinhua Flooding caused by heavy rains has killed 77 people in three provinces in Turkey’s northern Black Sea region, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers continue to search for more victims. ANKARA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) – The death toll for the devastating flash floods in Turkey rose to 77 on Tuesday as emergency teams searched for more victims in the northern Black Sea region. The floods, caused by heavy rains on August 11, killed 77 people in three provinces, the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said in a statement. The most affected province is Kastamonu where at least 62 people have lost their lives in the town of Bozkurt. Fourteen other people died in Sinop, as well as one more person in Bartin. Seven people are being treated in hospitals while 34 people are still missing, AFAD noted. Provided by Xinhua Rescue and relief efforts continue in the flood-affected areas, with some 8,100 people, 1,000 vehicles, 21 helicopters and 81 ambulances, the emergency agency added. Torrential rains caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, washed away cars and cut off power to the area. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Bozkurt on Friday and announced that the places affected by the floods had been declared disaster areas and should therefore receive government assistance. The military also deployed soldiers to the disaster area to assist with search and rescue operations while an amphibious construction unit built bridges, television footage showed. Provided by Xinhua Mountainous areas along Turkey’s Black Sea coast are prone to flooding in summer, but this time the damage is worse than in previous years. Some experts in Turkey have said that besides climate change, interference with rivers and inappropriate construction on the riverbanks were among the main reasons for the massive damage. “Buildings have been built near the river bank, also on the waterfront. If you reduce the bank from 400 meters wide to 15, the waters will rise up to 7-10 meters and you will have this disaster,” said paleoseismologist Ramazan Demirtas. his Twitter account. Provided by Xinhua “Stream beds should not be zoned for construction under any circumstances,” said the expert, calling on the government and local authorities not to issue housing permits in these areas. Social media users posted videos of the flash floods in Bozkurt showing the swollen Ezine River resulting in logs, cars, debris and overflowing roads as citizens desperately tried to escape the rising waters. Flash floods have wreaked havoc on the Black Sea provinces, as have the unprecedented forest fires that raged in tourist coastal areas in the south for two weeks, killing eight people. Firefighters have successfully contained some 275 fires in several provinces.

