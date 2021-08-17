Judge grills Fox News attorneys Powell and Giuliani over election demands in Smartmatic trial





Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, hold a press conference at the Republican National Committee on the trials regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

A skeptical looking judge on Tuesday asked Fox News attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell about a spate of election fraud complaints at the center of a $ 2.7 billion libel lawsuit against them by the voting technology company Smartmatic.

The company, which only provided services to Los Angeles County in the 2020 election, accuses the defendants of spreading the false story that it rigged the race against former President Donald Trump.

In virtual oral arguments over Fox’s proposal to drop the case, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge David Cohen pressed conservative media attorney over the specific allegations made on air by the current hosts and alumni Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs.

“How is that not defamatory?” Cohen at one point asked Fox attorney Paul Clement after referring to a claim by Dobbs in mid-November that Smartmatic had been banned in Texas. The business had not been banned in the state.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Clement responded that this particular claim was made in the context of a conversation with Giuliani, then Trump’s lawyer, who alleged nefarious ties between Smartmatic and another company, Dominion Voting Systems.

Smartmatic and Dominion are independent, unrelated companies, the companies say. Dominion also filed libel lawsuits against Fox, Giuliani, and Powell, among others who propagated allegations of electoral fraud and other conspiracy theories after President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Clement argued during the hearing that the allegations made against Fox, by his hosts or Trump’s legal team, do not meet the legal standard of defamation and are protected by the First Amendment. He also noted that guests like Powell and Giuliani were notable figures discussing the bigger story of the day.

But Smartmatic lawyers backed down, saying the defendants made statements of fact, not opinion, about the voting technology company, and that they did not have “blanket immunity” for it. disseminate defamatory content.

They also took issue with Clement’s argument that the Dobbs show, which was canceled in February, is viewed primarily as opinion programming and that the claims made from it are “more likely to be interpreted as opinions “for this reason.

Smartmatic lawyer Erik Connolly said in response that Dobbs “had done everything he could to reinforce the idea that he and his guests were providing hard facts to the public.”

Howard Kleinhendler, an attorney for Powell, argued at the hearing that Smartmatic had no standing, nor any reason to sue, because Texas-based Powell had not made any of his disputed claims since. New York.

Cohen then asked Kleinhendler to explain the basis for many of Powell’s claims about Smartmatic, including the fact that he overturned “millions” of votes and that his company manual explains how to clear them. votes. Kleinhendler was unable to respond to some of the requests presented to him by the judge.

Powell was detached from Trump’s legal team after a press conference in which she claimed Dominion was part of a Communist election rigging plot involving Venezuela and Cuba. Powell touted his own efforts as the “Kraken,” whose release would tip the scales in the election.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Connolly told Cohen that Powell’s false election claims and his “avenging angel” posture that would reverse Biden’s victory were all part of a fundraising effort that has raised millions of dollars.

“It’s a commercial for her,” Connolly said of Powell’s five appearances on Fox. He alleges that she portrayed herself in these appearances as a “champion” of the lie that Smartmatic rigged the election, before directing viewers to her website to donate.

“Defamation and fundraising go hand in hand,” Connolly said.

Joseph Sibley, an attorney for Giuliani, argued at the hearing that the former New York mayor’s allegations about Smartmatic amounted to “product denigration”, not libel.

