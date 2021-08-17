No country is more desirous of peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran tells Afghan delegation – Pakistan





A delegation of Afghan political leaders called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss the current situation in the neighboring country after the Taliban took power.

During today’s meeting, the Prime Minister, according to a statement from his office, underlined “the importance that all parties work to achieve an inclusive political solution”.

He expressed his support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan, linked to the Pakistani people by immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kinship. “

The Prime Minister stressed that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He said that a great responsibility now rests with the Afghan leadership in the current situation to work together constructively to lead Afghanistan on the path to lasting peace, stability and development.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the Prime Minister assured the Pakistan delegation of the unwavering support for the efforts in this regard.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They underlined the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated its willingness to further strengthen fraternal relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The delegation also met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Ministry yesterday.

The Taliban shocked the world this weekend when they took over power in Kabul, the Afghan capital, conquering dozens of provinces in just over a week.

Pakistan wants “extended relations” with Afghanistan (army chief)

The Afghan delegation then met with the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to discuss the current regional situation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a detailed discussion took place on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The army chief said Pakistan wanted “expanded relations with Afghanistan and [is] ready to do anything to help Afghanistan reach a comprehensive settlement, “which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

General Bajwa, like the Prime Minister before, reiterated that Pakistan stands on the side of the Afghan people.

In response, “the Afghan delegation recognized and appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistani army, its tireless efforts and its contributions to peace, stability and socio-economic development in Afghanistan.”

