76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, two Balinese sons receive Satyalancana tourism from President Jokowi





TRIBUN-BALI.COM, DENPASAR – Two Balinese personalities were once again rewarded by President Joko Widodo. It was the travelers of Puri Ubud Tjokorda Gede Putra Artha Astawa Sukawati and Ida Pedanda Gede Ngurah Karang who received the honorary certificate of Tourism Satyalencana from the government. The presentation of the honorary mark was given to coincide with the 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The awards ceremony took place in private hybrid (live and online) by the Ministry of Tourism. Read also : LATEST – Former Bali Deputy Governor Sudikerta Gets 3 Month Detention The award of the honorary note was awarded after they were both judged to have had service, achievement and dedication in improving development and pioneering in the tourism sector, which can be proven by concrete facts for more than five years without interruption. In his remarks, the Minister of Tourism for the Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Uno, said in his speech that the award was based on the considerations of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy proposed and approved by the president of the Republic. from Indonesia. Read also : Commemoration of the 76th Independence Day of Indonesia, 1942 Prisoners receive remission in Bali, 36 people immediately released “That in accordance with Article 25 of Government Regulation No. 35 of 2010, the Satyalencana Prize in the Tourism Sector was awarded according to the considerations of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy which was subsequently proposed and approved by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, ”he explained. For this reason, the award in the field of tourism was awarded to five recipients, for their dedication in the development of tourism. As is known, Ida Pedanda Gede Ngurah Karang, who was named IB Kompiang during the Welaka, was the son of the region who first built a hotel on Sanur Beach in 1956. Read also : Appearance of Puan Maharani in Balinese cloth at the annual session of the MPR The hotel which became known as the Segara Village was built by Ida Bagus Kompiang 10 years before the construction of the Bali Beach Hotel (now Inna Grand Bali Beach) Sanur.

