UK’s Biden and Boris Johnson hold appeal on Afghanistan situation





President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration to announce booster shots for most fully vaccinated Americans: reports Afghanistan falling into chaos: five takeaways, Trump ally Adam Laxalt to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada MORE and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Tuesday about the security situation in Afghanistan and agreed to hold a virtual meeting with other Allied leaders next week. They praised the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who work hand in hand in Kabul for the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who participated in the war effort, the White House announced on Tuesday. . Johnson is the first foreign counterpart the president has spoken to since the Taliban captured the capital Kabul on Sunday. PUBLICITY They also discussed the need for close and continued coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghan politics going forward, including ways in which the global community can provide additional humanitarian assistance and support to refugees. and other vulnerable Afghans, the White House said. The White House announced that the US and UK leaders had agreed to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G-7) leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach. A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the call between Biden and Johnson on Tuesday, saying they welcomed cooperation between the two countries in recent days to help evacuate US and UK nationals, among others. The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed on the need for the global community to unite to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said. National Security Advisor Jake sullivan Jake Sullivan Biden Faces Enduring Blot of Afghanistan Exit Editor WaPo Urges White House to Help Evacuate Journalists in Afghanistan Watch Five Dramatic Moments From Afghanistan’s Chaotic Collapse MOREsaid earlier Tuesday that Biden had yet to speak to other world leaders. The president has been at Camp David since Friday and briefly returned to the White House to deliver a speech on Afghanistan on Monday. PUBLICITY Secretary of State Antoine Blink Antony Blinken Biden faces enduring stain on exit from Afghanistan Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden Blinken’s handling of Afghanistan reaches out to China and Russia over Afghanistan MORE held regular calls with his own counterparts, and spoke to China and Russia about the security situation in Afghanistan. The world has seen footage of Afghan civilians desperately trying to evacuate the country in media and social media since the Taliban invaded the country and the government collapsed. The Taliban quickly captured Kabul on Sunday, and the advance of the insurgent group prompted Afghan President Ashraf Ghanito to flee.

