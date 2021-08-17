Trump’s actions may have ‘undermined’ his deal with the Taliban, says former Defense Secretary Mark Esper





Washington CNN –

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he feared then-President Donald Trump would undermine the 2020 US $ 2 deal with the Taliban by pushing US forces out of Afghanistan without the Taliban fulfilling the terms of the agreement.

The Trump administration’s agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan outlined a series of commitments by the United States and the Taliban related to troop levels, the fight against terrorism and the intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at establishing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

But, Esper told Christiane Amanpour to CNN, my concern was that President Trump, by continuing to want to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, is undermining the deal, which is why in the fall, when he called upon the return of US forces by Christmas, I objected and formally wrote him a letter, a note based on recommendations from the military chain of command and my senior civilian officials that we did not go any further than we did. do not reduce below 4,500 troops unless and until the conditions are met by the Taliban.

Otherwise, Esper continued, we would see a number of things unfold, which are currently unfolding in several ways.

Trump sacked Esper in November 2020 following the presidential election.

The deal between the Taliban and the United States has come under renewed scrutiny in recent days after the fall of the Afghan civilian government in Kabul to Taliban fighters over the weekend, nearly two decades after being driven from the city by American troops.

After years of negotiations, the Taliban and the Trump administration finally signed a peace accord in 2020. The United States agreed to withdraw its troops and release some 5,000 Taliban prisoners, while the Taliban agreed to take measures to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qaeda, from using Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States or its allies.

But the deal did not bring peace.

As a result of the deal, violence in Afghanistan reached its highest level in two decades and the Taliban increased their control over larger parts of the country. In June of this year, the Taliban contested or controlled around 50 to 70 percent of Afghan territory outside of urban centers, according to a United Nations Security Council report.

Although the Afghan security forces were well funded and well equipped, they offered little resistance as Taliban militants seized much of the country after the withdrawal of US troops in early July. Now factions within the Biden administration are embroiled in a blame game over why the US government failed to act sooner to remove US citizens and Afghans who have helped the US for two decades of war, leading to a hasty and dangerous evacuation.

In his first public comments since the Taliban consolidated control of Kabul, President Joe Biden on Monday blamed the reluctance of Afghan security forces to fight and the decisions of previous administrations, including the Trump administration, while failing to to directly tackle the chaos unfolding under his watch.

Biden admitted that the Taliban takeover went faster than expected, although he said he strongly supported his decision.

