India evacuates Kabul staff, PM Modi calls on authorities to help Afghans seek refuge





New Delhi: A day after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, Indian ended his diplomatic presence in Kabul by evacuating officials from his embassy from the war-torn capital. The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a difficult and complicated exercise that India had completed the evacuation of all staff from its embassy. On the other side, the Interior Ministry announced an emergency electronic visa facility for Afghans wishing to come to the country.Also Read – Committed to Safe Return of All Indians, Says MEA; AI to operate flights until Kabul airport remains functional To take stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet committee meeting on Tuesday evening, attended by senior ministers – Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman – and national security adviser Ajit Doval , Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla and Indian Envoy. in Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon. Read also – Situation in Afghanistan: PM Modi holds a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the prime ministers are present Provide assistance: During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi called on officials to ensure the safe evacuation of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan and to provide refuge for Sikh and Hindu minorities who wish to come to India from there, in addition to providing all possible assistance to Afghan citizens seeking assistance. Read also – What is happening in Afghanistan? Explain The MEA, in the meantime, said the government’s immediate priority is to obtain accurate information on all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan. The MEA statement came shortly after an Indian Air Force military transport plane brought back from Kabul around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and Indians. blocked. Another flight evacuated around 40 staff from Kabul on Monday. This is the second time that India has evacuated all its staff from the embassy in Kabul after a similar exercise carried out in 1996 when the Taliban first seized power. Complex situation in Kabul: After arriving from Afghanistan, Indian Ambassador Tandon told media in Jamnagar that the situation in Kabul is now complex and “fairly fluid”, and that the Indians remaining stranded in the city will be returned home when flight services sales will resume. “Glad to be safe back home.” We are a very big mission. We are a 192-person mission who were evacuated from Afghanistan literally within three days in a very orderly two-phased fashion, ”he said, and thanked the Indian Air Force for the flights. ‘evacuation. Electronic emergency visa facility: The MEA said India’s visa services will continue through an electronic emergency visa service, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. Earlier, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said the MHA was reviewing visa arrangements in light of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new electronic visa category called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” has been introduced to speed up visa applications for entry into India. All Afghans, regardless of their religion, can apply for the “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi. “We have already received requests from leaders of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, and we are in contact with them,” MEA said. Tweeting about the evacuation of Indian diplomats, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: “Moving the Indian Ambassador and Embassy staff from Kabul to India has been a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made this possible. Jaishankar, who is in New York for a four-day visit, also thanked his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris. (With contributions from agencies)

