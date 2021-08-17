Trump judge orders Biden to restore Trumps Remain immigration policy to Mexico





Almost immediately after President Joe Biden took office, his administration began to reverse the policy of his predecessor Donald Trumps Remain in Mexico, which required many asylum seekers arriving at the southern border of the United States to remain in the Mexico pending a hearing on their asylum application. .

In a note explaining why the Biden administration has given up on Staying in Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas argued that the program was draining limited border security resources, requiring diplomatic negotiations with Mexican officials who were moving away from other elements which necessarily had to be more at the center of the bilateral agreement. relationship and forced many migrants to live in squalid conditions without stable access to housing, income and security.

On Friday, however, a Trump-appointed judge in a Texas federal court effectively ordered the federal government to permanently reinstate this Trump-era policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The opinion of Judge Matthew Kacsmaryks in Texas v. Biden makes the implausible argument that a federal immigration law passed by Congress in 1996 mandates the Stay in Mexico policy, unless the federal government detains all asylum seekers who are not returned to Mexico. .

The Trumps Remain in Mexico policy was not implemented until early 2019. So the result of Kacsmaryks’ opinion is that the federal government broke this 1996 law for half of the Clinton administration, the entire George W. Bush administration, the entire Obama administration, and most of the Trump administration.

In fact, this 1996 federal law is part of a set of constitutional laws and doctrines that provide immigration officials with multiple options when a refugee claimant arrives at the US-Mexico border. A provision in federal immigration law provides that most of these asylum seekers must be detained while awaiting a hearing.

Option two is the one implemented by the Trumps Remain in Mexico policy. When an asylum seeker arrives by land from Mexico, the government can send that asylum seeker back to Mexico while the potential immigrant awaits a hearing.

But another federal law enacted the same year gives federal officials a third option. The government can parol an immigrant in the United States seeking admission to that country on urgent humanitarian grounds or important public interest. Thus, if the competent authorities determine that there are adequate reasons for doing so, an immigrant can remain in the United States without being detained before his hearing.

The federal government has created special parole programs for certain categories of immigrants, including Haitians and Cubans with relatives in the United States, as well as children and family members of Central American children. Other immigrants can apply for parole on an individual basis.

Kacsmaryks’ opinion largely ignores this third option. He asserts that the federal immigration law only offers the government two options vis-à-vis asylum-seeking aliens: (1) compulsory detention; or (2) return to contiguous territory. Then, after effectively erasing the government’s ability to grant asylum seekers on parole, Kacsmaryk orders the Biden administration to reinstate the Stay in Mexico policy until the federal government has a capacity to sufficient detention to detain all foreigners subject to compulsory detention … without releasing any foreigner for lack of means of detention.

In addition, courts and federal immigration officials have long recognized that the government has discretion not to prosecute individual immigrants under a doctrine known as prosecutorial discretion.

All of this is a long way to say that Kacsmaryks’ opinion is completely wrong. It ignores a key provision of federal law, as well as broader principles that have long guided immigration law enforcement. But Kacsmaryks ‘opinion is not an isolated attack on Bidens’ immigration policy and the rule of law. Almost immediately after Biden took office, conservative federal judges began to sabotage the new president’s immigration policies.

Additionally, Kacsmaryks’ decision is expected to be appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country, and then potentially to a Supreme Court where appointed Republicans have a qualified majority of 6- 3.

So while Kacsmaryks’ opinion is wrong about the law, there is no guarantee that it will be overturned by a higher court.

Kacsmaryk reportedly demands government cross impossible hurdles before it can change Trump’s border policy

Kacsmaryk offers two interlocking reasons for restoring Trump’s border policy. The first is his mistaken claim that the government has only two options when an asylum seeker arrives at the southern border. The second is that Kacsmaryk claims that the Biden administration failed to take the proper procedural steps when it implemented a new policy.

Typically, federal agencies must come up with a reasoned analysis as to why they decided to implement a new policy before that policy can take effect. And this requirement sometimes forces the courts to overturn a policy because the government has not sufficiently explained itself.

In Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California (2020), for example, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration failed to provide an adequate explanation when it tried to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program , which allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to work and stay in the United States.

In general, however, this requirement for reasoned analysis is not particularly difficult to overcome. As the Fifth Circuit explained, a court cannot substitute its own judgment for that of the agency. On the contrary, if the agency’s political reasons and choices conform to minimum standards of rationality, then its actions are reasonable and must be respected.

On June 1, Secretary Mayorkas released a seven-page memorandum that details the reasons why the Biden administration ended the Stay in Mexico policy.

Among other things, Mayorkas concluded that the politics of the Trump era diverted scarce immigration enforcement resources towards building, managing, staffing and securing specialized hearing facilities in the area of ​​immigration. immigration, and to activities such as transporting asylum seekers from Mexico to their hearings. The policy has also weighed on immigration officials, as many asylum seekers who have been told to wait in Mexico have made multiple attempts to cross the border. And that the politics of the Trump era played a disproportionate role in the ministry’s engagement with the government of Mexico, limiting the administration’s ability to pursue other more effective goals in its diplomatic negotiations with Mexico.

Kacsmaryk claims that the Biden administration failed to provide a sufficiently reasoned explanation as to why it changed its policy because the Mayorkas memo did not pay enough attention to certain conservative political arguments such as the fear that the suspension of the MPP, along with other policies, lead to a resurgence of illegal aliens attempting to cross the border illegally.

It goes without saying that a federal agency should not be required to consider every possible argument against a new policy if it were required to do so, no policy could ever be implemented because someone will always be able to invent. a new argument against this policy. In theory, however, the Biden administration could overcome many of Kacsmaryks’ objections to the new policy by writing a more detailed memo.

The biggest problem with Kacsmaryks’ opinion, as noted above, is that the Trump appointed judge claims the government has only two options when faced with an asylum seeker on the southern border, when in fact the government may allow an asylum seeker to stay in the United States while their case is pending.

The Kacsmaryks Ordinance actually requires the federal government to keep the Stay in Mexico policy in place permanently, unless it builds enough detention centers to house all of the tens of thousands of people who arrive in the city. border to seek asylum.

Kacsmaryks ‘opinion is just the latest attempt by a right-wing judge to sabotage Bidens’ immigration policy

Kacsmaryk is one of many Trump appointees to the federal bench who appears to have been chosen in large part because of his unusually conservative political views. Prior to becoming a judge, Kacsmaryk was deputy general counsel for the First Liberty Institute, a firm that advocates largely on behalf of religious right-wing causes. In his previous writings, he called being transgender a mental disorder and claimed that gay people are messy.

As recently as 2015, Kacsmaryk published an article denouncing a sexual revolution that sought to publicly affirm the lie that the human person is an autonomous drop of Silly Putty unconstrained by nature or biology, and that marriage, sexuality, gender identity and even the unborn child must give in to the erotic desires of freed adults.

He is also the third conservative federal judge in Texas to strike down an immigration policy backed by the Biden administration.

On Bidens’ first day in power, his administration announced a 100-day break on evictions. Less than a week later, Trump-appointed Judge Drew Tipton blocked this break on evictions. The Tiptons decision was at odds with a long line of Supreme Court rulings that felt courts should be very reluctant to intervene when the government decides not to take a particular enforcement action.

More recently, Judge Andrew Hanen, a judge whose nativist leanings are so widely known that anti-immigrant plaintiffs often seek his courtroom for a friendly hearing, canceled the DACA program.

Supreme Court rulings are supposed to give federal officials wide latitude in shaping immigration policy and granting leniency to individual immigrants. As the Court explained in Arizona v. United States (2012), a main feature of the removal system is the broad discretionary power exercised by immigration officers.

But judges like Kacsmaryk, Tipton and Hanen seem keen to deprive the Biden administration of that discretion. With a conservative 6-3 Supreme Court overseeing the judiciary, these justices can do very well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/2021/8/17/22627107/trump-judge-remain-in-mexico-matthew-kacsmaryk-immigration-asylum-joe-biden-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos