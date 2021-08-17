Afghanistan: Taliban government could be recognized if it protects human rights, says Johnson





Boris Johnson suggested that a new government in Afghanistan could be internationally recognized if the Taliban upheld “internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusiveness.”

His comments came after the Taliban overthrew the previous government and held a press conference declaring the country an “Islamic Emirate,” rather than a democracy.

Prime Minister “stressed” in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that any attempt to recognize a Taliban government must “be done on an international basis and not unilaterally,” a spokesperson for Downing said. Street.

But he suggested there might be a way for the Taliban to gain recognition from the international community.

“He said any legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on adherence to internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusiveness,” according to a Downing Street statement issued following the call.

He continued: “The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan have agreed that their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the development of the situation.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier that the Taliban should not be recognized as a legitimate government because “they have just entered in force”.

It seems that the Taliban are keen to be accepted by countries around the world.

The group held a press conference declaring that no one in Afghanistan should be “worried about our standards and principles”, and that women’s rights would be respected under “sharia law”.

He said: “Our women are Muslims, they will also be happy to live under our sharia”.

“The Islamic Emirate – after the freedom of this nation – is not going to avenge anyone, we have no grudge against anyone,” he added.

“We have forgiven anyone, anyone who fought against us. We no longer want to repeat any conflict, no war, and we want to remove the factors of conflict.

“Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, the animosities have ended and we would like to live in peace.

“We don’t want internal enemies and external enemies.”

Speaking to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson stressed the importance of preserving the progress made in Afghanistan over the past two decades.

A spokesperson for No 10 said: The PM stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, of protecting against any emerging terrorist threat and of continuing to support the people Afghan.

