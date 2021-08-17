China takes advantage of US withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch saber strikes at Taiwan

Chinese state media and nationalist commentators have jumped on America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to claim that America will not defend the people from the next potential flashpoint in Asia: Taiwan.

The online reaction in China to the US withdrawal has focused on the general disappearance of US power, and several commentators have drawn comparisons to a potential future conflict on the island in eastern China.

“If the United States gets involved in a war against Taiwan, it is even less likely to be successful and will incur inexhaustible costs,” Hu Xijin, an influential nationalist commentator for state media, said in a video.

The editor-in-chief of the Global Times has published several articles targeting what he called Taiwan’s “separatists”.

“Imagine how many lives of American soldiers would have been spent in Taiwan and how many billions of dollars,” he wrote in an op-ed.

While many people in Taiwan think of themselves as a separate nation, Beijing sees the island as a province destined to come under Communist control.

A 40-year-old American law states that the United States will provide political and military support to Taiwan.

But despite decades of arms sales, the United States remains strategically ambiguous as to whether it will ever intervene directly to defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack.

It has long been feared that a dispute on the island could drag the two rival superpowers, both of which possess nuclear weapons, into war.

Beijing forwards editorials to exercises

As the shots came, the Chinese military announced that it was sending warships, anti-submarine warplanes, and fighter jets to areas south of Taiwan for operations. live-fire assault exercises.

“I hope the leaders in Beijing understand that Taiwan is not Afghanistan,” said Alexander Huang, a former Taiwanese government official currently at Tamkang University.

He told the ABC that the US pullout raised questions about America’s commitment to Taiwan, but rejected Chinese state media’s comparisons with Afghanistan.

“Of course, Beijing could play psychological operations against the general Taiwanese public to try to soften its will and make it think that the American commitment is in doubt,” he said.

The Chinese Communist Party has pledged to take control of Taiwan and its 25 million people by 2049 at the latest, no matter what the Taiwanese themselves think.

US state media described America’s defeat in Afghanistan as evidence of the country’s decline as a superpower. ( Reuters: David McNew )

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has repeatedly expressed desire for a peaceful takeover, now an offer of “One Country, Two Systems,” the same deal that saw Hong Kong for the past 23 years before Beijing politically tightened the city.

But China maintains the threat of military force if persuasion fails, an option Beijing would prefer to avoid.

“State media actively broadcast stories and editorials that Taiwan has no chance to fight and should just surrender. Institute.

“We need to pause around these narratives, not play them too hard.

“The circumstances and national security priorities in Afghanistan and an eventuality in the Taiwan Strait are so different. “

“They feel they have eroded America’s military advantage”

The consecutive crushing electoral defeats in Taiwan for the main political party seeking to strengthen cooperative ties with China have underscored how unattractive such an arrangement seems to most Taiwanese.

Many Taiwanese believe they have a separate nation, even though independence is never officially declared. ( AP: Wally Santana )

And with President Tsai Ing-wen’s DPP party over the past six years leaning more strongly towards an independent identity separate from China, Xi has stepped up military pressure.

“I think the withdrawal from Afghanistan should make the Chinese more confident that if they push hard on Taiwan America will give in,” said Hugh White, defense analyst at Australian National University.

Professor White told the ABC that the rapid victory of the United States against Iraq in the Gulf War operation known as the Desert Storm in 1991 shocked the People’s Liberation Army of the United States. China.

“I remember talking to people in the PLA and they were very impressed. So now when the opposite happens you are going to have a reverse thinking from them,” he said.

Professor White believes the pressures and incentives for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to act as soon as possible are increasing.

US President Joe Biden has said he stands behind his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, even though the Taliban took power in just over a week. ( AP: Hoshang Hashimi )

“I think they feel they’ve eroded America’s military advantage enough, and Xi wants that on his banner,” he said.

China last month called on the United States to stop arms sales and military interactions with Taiwan, as the Biden administration announced plans for an additional $ 750 million ($ 1.03 billion) sale of howitzer weapons systems.

Outnumbered in military might, Taiwan’s chances of resisting an offensive by the People’s Liberation Army would depend heavily on American support, and the Chinese PLA is a far more powerful enemy than the Taliban.

The stakes, however, are much higher.

Why an American-Chinese conflict is the nightmarish scenario

Being able to help Taiwan avoid a Communist takeover is integral to America’s reputation in East Asia, on which alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea and several countries in South Asia depend. South East.

Most analysts believe that attempting to take control of Taiwan would be a costly and bloody conflict for China and therefore is not imminent.

But the 2049 deadline set by Beijing creates a window that is narrowing year by year.

The United States pledges support for Taiwan, but does not explicitly promise to protect it in the event of war. ( Reuters: Ann Wang )

“At three in the morning, if Joe Biden is to call to engage maritime forces in the greatest war the world has seen since 1945, I would not be at all surprised if the Chinese calculated that Biden would withdraw,” Hughes said. White.

“It’s bad news if they’re right, because America would cease to be an East Asian power.

“And it’s bad news if the United States doesn’t give in, because we would have the first great power war since 1945.”