Politics
China takes advantage of US withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch saber strikes at Taiwan
Chinese state media and nationalist commentators have jumped on America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to claim that America will not defend the people from the next potential flashpoint in Asia: Taiwan.
The online reaction in China to the US withdrawal has focused on the general disappearance of US power, and several commentators have drawn comparisons to a potential future conflict on the island in eastern China.
“If the United States gets involved in a war against Taiwan, it is even less likely to be successful and will incur inexhaustible costs,” Hu Xijin, an influential nationalist commentator for state media, said in a video.
The editor-in-chief of the Global Times has published several articles targeting what he called Taiwan’s “separatists”.
Loading
“Imagine how many lives of American soldiers would have been spent in Taiwan and how many billions of dollars,” he wrote in an op-ed.
While many people in Taiwan think of themselves as a separate nation, Beijing sees the island as a province destined to come under Communist control.
A 40-year-old American law states that the United States will provide political and military support to Taiwan.
Loading
But despite decades of arms sales, the United States remains strategically ambiguous as to whether it will ever intervene directly to defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack.
It has long been feared that a dispute on the island could drag the two rival superpowers, both of which possess nuclear weapons, into war.
Beijing forwards editorials to exercises
As the shots came, the Chinese military announced that it was sending warships, anti-submarine warplanes, and fighter jets to areas south of Taiwan for operations. live-fire assault exercises.
“I hope the leaders in Beijing understand that Taiwan is not Afghanistan,” said Alexander Huang, a former Taiwanese government official currently at Tamkang University.
He told the ABC that the US pullout raised questions about America’s commitment to Taiwan, but rejected Chinese state media’s comparisons with Afghanistan.
The Chinese Communist Party has pledged to take control of Taiwan and its 25 million people by 2049 at the latest, no matter what the Taiwanese themselves think.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has repeatedly expressed desire for a peaceful takeover, now an offer of “One Country, Two Systems,” the same deal that saw Hong Kong for the past 23 years before Beijing politically tightened the city.
But China maintains the threat of military force if persuasion fails, an option Beijing would prefer to avoid.
“State media actively broadcast stories and editorials that Taiwan has no chance to fight and should just surrender. Institute.
“We need to pause around these narratives, not play them too hard.
“The circumstances and national security priorities in Afghanistan and an eventuality in the Taiwan Strait are so different. “
“They feel they have eroded America’s military advantage”
The consecutive crushing electoral defeats in Taiwan for the main political party seeking to strengthen cooperative ties with China have underscored how unattractive such an arrangement seems to most Taiwanese.
And with President Tsai Ing-wen’s DPP party over the past six years leaning more strongly towards an independent identity separate from China, Xi has stepped up military pressure.
Professor White told the ABC that the rapid victory of the United States against Iraq in the Gulf War operation known as the Desert Storm in 1991 shocked the People’s Liberation Army of the United States. China.
“I remember talking to people in the PLA and they were very impressed. So now when the opposite happens you are going to have a reverse thinking from them,” he said.
Professor White believes the pressures and incentives for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to act as soon as possible are increasing.
“I think they feel they’ve eroded America’s military advantage enough, and Xi wants that on his banner,” he said.
China last month called on the United States to stop arms sales and military interactions with Taiwan, as the Biden administration announced plans for an additional $ 750 million ($ 1.03 billion) sale of howitzer weapons systems.
Outnumbered in military might, Taiwan’s chances of resisting an offensive by the People’s Liberation Army would depend heavily on American support, and the Chinese PLA is a far more powerful enemy than the Taliban.
The stakes, however, are much higher.
Why an American-Chinese conflict is the nightmarish scenario
Being able to help Taiwan avoid a Communist takeover is integral to America’s reputation in East Asia, on which alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea and several countries in South Asia depend. South East.
Most analysts believe that attempting to take control of Taiwan would be a costly and bloody conflict for China and therefore is not imminent.
But the 2049 deadline set by Beijing creates a window that is narrowing year by year.
“It’s bad news if they’re right, because America would cease to be an East Asian power.
“And it’s bad news if the United States doesn’t give in, because we would have the first great power war since 1945.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-18/taiwan-looks-in-fear-as-us-withdraws-from-afghanistan/100383386
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]