Prime Minister Modi calls on authorities to provide refuge for Sikhs and Hindus wishing to come to India

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on all relevant officials to take the necessary steps to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. .

Prime Minister Modi said, “India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge for the Sikh and Hindu minorities who wish to come to India, and we must also provide all possible assistance to our brothers and sisters and Afghan sisters looking to India for help “.

Today’s meeting brought together Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah and Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is not in India and therefore did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by senior government officials including Chief Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, NSA Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guba.

Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon were also present at the meeting. Ambassador Tandon was on the Kabul evacuation flight that landed in Jamnagar earlier today.

The CCS was briefed in detail on the current and evolving security and political situation in Afghanistan, according to a PTI report.

The SCC has also been made aware of recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of the Indian media.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

India said on Tuesday that the evacuation of its staff from Kabul has been completed and the next step will be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital given the prevailing situation in India. this country.

The country returned the Indian ambassador and all his staff from his embassy in Kabul in two military transport planes following the escalation of tensions and the deterioration of the security situation in the Afghan capital following its seizure of power by the Taliban.

The Center closely follows all developments in Afghanistan. It has also issued periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan, including calling for their immediate return to India.

With contributions from the agency

