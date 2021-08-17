Boris Johnson, Joe Biden speak out after world allies voice concerns over US President’s miscommunication





The 78-year-old man insisted on Monday that he had made the “right decision” despite the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. In a nationwide speech, Biden also sought to partially blame the Afghan government and military for their surrender and his predecessor, Mr. Trump, for the deal he signed with the insurgents while he was in power. But Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, said the scenes of chaos in Kabul were an “absolute disaster” and “a stain on the reputation” of the United States. This condemnation was echoed by a number of members of Congress from Mr. Biden’s own party, who suggested that the administration had shown a lack of leadership. Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he would hold a hearing on US policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between the Trump administration and the Taliban and the execution of the withdrawal by the Biden administration. David Axelrod, former senior advisor to Barack Obama, joined the chorus of critics saying: He must take responsibility for this failure. He’s the commander-in-chief. U.S. military officials and members of Congress also rebuffed Biden’s suggestion that the speed of the Taliban’s capture of Kabul had taken the administration by surprise. Military officials have privately suggested that they have urged the State Department for weeks to speed up the evacuation of US diplomatic personnel from the capital. According to CNN, an intelligence assessment produced over the past month found the Taliban determined to achieve an all-out military victory in the country despite their ongoing peace talks with US officials

