Stephen Colbert compares the Taliban response of Donald Trump and Joe Bidens to the movie “Cats”





Stephen Colbert tore Presidents Biden and Trump apart last night (August 16) on The Late Show over their poor handling of the Taliban takeover, even digging his claws with a roast tied to cats. The CBS talk show host began with the current president, criticizing Joe Biden for his almost total disregard on the matter.

“Because he’s the president, President Biden gets a lot of criticism,” Colbert began. He then played a clip by ABC’s Martha Raddatz calling Biden’s handling of the problem a “massive intelligence failure.”

“It must sting,” Colbert replied, adding, “when people describe your foreign policy the same way they describe Ron DeSantis.”

The talk show host took his Biden roast further, sharing the image of Biden’s White House meeting with top security officials. Although the president appears to be working hard, Colbert pointed out that the times on international clocks were all wrong in the picture.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the withdrawal of our civilian personnel from Afghanistan, the evacuations of SIV candidates and other Afghan allies, and the current security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

“The only clock that matters is the clock in Afghanistan, and it was just reset in the 13th century,” Colbert said, also claiming that critics who say the picture is fake are wrong: “If it had been put on stage, would they have put him completely alone at a conference table? Apparently there was a quick withdrawal from Joe Biden as well. He looks like the only grandfather in the dayroom watching Jeopardy! “

Colbert also played a clip of Biden last month, calling a Taliban takeover “highly unlikely.”

Wow, said Colbert. It’s a president’s most inaccurate prediction since Abe Lincoln said, see you soon after the play.

The host then turned the tables to speak across the aisle, discussing Trump’s call for Biden to “resign in disgrace” on foreign affairs. Colbert dragged Trump for smearing Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan when he himself recently took the credit.

“The former president is right about one thing: his politics are also responsible for the Taliban takeover,” Colbert said. “You cannot blame a debacle for which you have prepared the ground. It’s like Andrew Lloyd Weber calling Cats a terrible movie, you wrote a musical with no plot! How did you think it was going to end?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weekday evenings at 11:35 am / 10:35 am. Watch the full clip from last night’s show in the video above.

Where to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decider.com/2021/08/17/stephen-colbert-roasts-biden-trump-taliban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos