Thank you, everything is going well

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo led the red and white flag lowering ceremony in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Virtually the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali who attended the ceremony from the office of Kemenpora Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (17/80 p.m.). “Thank you, everything went well, dissolve!” Said President Joko Widodo accompanied by Ms Iriana and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms Wury Estu Handayani upon receiving a report from the Commander ceremony, Colonel Inf. Pheasant Izuddin Karimi. The flag lowering ceremony always takes place with strict health protocols. One of them, wearing a mask and keeping a distance. Also present were the heads of state institutions, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and the Chief of the National Police, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The commemoration in the context of the 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence this time bears the theme “Resilient Indonesia, Growing Indonesia”. This theme describes the values ​​of tenacity, of unyielding spirit to move forward together on a stimulating path in order to achieve a better future. Meanwhile, the Indonesia Grows team carried out their duties during the ceremony of lowering the national flag of red and white in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace. Qyara Maharani Putri from West Java Province is believed to be the bearer of the red and white flag when it was removed. Currently, the girl born in Jakarta on December 18, 2004 is currently studying at SMA Negeri 1 Garut. Three other people from the Indonesia Grow team who were in charge of lowering the flag were Mr. Bimantara Widyanto as Group 8 commander representing West Sumatra province, Haafiz Habibullah as flag bearer representing East Java province and Zaidaan Kamal Anwar as a standard bearer representing Central Java Province. . Acting as Ceremonial Commander was Col. Inf. Faisol Izuddin Karimi, graduated from the Military Academy in 1999. The man born in Gresik on April 22, 1977, is currently the commander of Brig. 26 / Gurana Piarawaimo Kodam XVIII / Kasuari. Meanwhile, TNI Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya will return this afternoon as a ceremonial officer. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1993. The man born in Bangkalan on November 10, 1971 is currently Chief of Staff of the permanent garrison in Jakarta I. (ben)

