Prime Minister Modi chairs high-level meeting on the situation in Afghanistan; directs the refuge to the Sikhs, the Hindus wanting to come to India





New Delhi, August 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ordered officials to ensure the safe evacuation of all Indian citizens from Afghanistan and to provide refuge for Sikhs and Hindus who wish to come to India from there, as he chaired a crucial high-level meeting. meeting in the context of the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, sources said. Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Modi also said India must provide all possible assistance to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking to India for help, sources said. official. Modi called on relevant officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. The Cabinet Committee on Security is the supreme government body dealing with national security matters. Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the meeting, in addition to senior officials including NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guba, Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon. Tandon was on the Kabul evacuation flight that landed in Jamnagar earlier Tuesday. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was unable to attend the meeting because he is not in the country. According to sources, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has been briefed in detail on the current and evolving security and political situation in Afghanistan. The SCC has also been made aware of recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of the Indian media. India returned Indian Ambassador Tandon and all staff from his embassy to Kabul in two military transport planes following escalating tensions and deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after his takeover by the Taliban. An Indian Air Force military transport plane returned about 150 people from Kabul, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and stranded Indians on Tuesday. Another flight had evacuated around 40 staff from Kabul on Monday. The story continues Earlier on Tuesday, the MEA said the government’s immediate priority was to obtain accurate information on all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan. Shortly after the second military plane landed at Hindon to complete a two-phase evacuation mission, Jaishankar, who is in New York for a four-day visit, said the evacuation of embassy staff Indian Kabul was a “difficult and complicated” exercise. While Jaishankar spoke with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, NSA Doval spoke with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday evening about the evacuation of Indian personnel, people said. close to the file. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he thanked his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris. Sources said Jaishankar and Doval were both involved in ensuring the smooth evacuation of around 190 Indian diplomats, officials and security personnel from the embassy in Kabul. PTI KR JTR BJ BJ

