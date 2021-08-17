The fall of Afghanistan and American foreign trade

TOPSHOT – Taliban fighters in Kandahar on August 13, 2021. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by – / AFP via … [+] Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



The fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban during the American withdrawal raises concerns about our country’s foreign trade in general. Will our export markets continue to buy our products and will our import sources continue to provide us with goods and services? In most cases, the Afghan experience will have little impact, but beware of what is happening in countries dependent on US military protection.

Direct merchandise exports to Afghanistan are quite low, about one-twentieth of one percent of total US exports. The loss of this market will not be serious. But what about other markets?

The United States has certainly lost its credibility in world opinion. The United States’ overseas commitments will be questioned by business and political leaders around the world. This will draw attention to countries currently dependent on US protection. International agreements are mainly about good products at good prices, with policies of secondary or tertiary consequence. But ongoing trade transactions depend to some extent on the political stability of partner countries. And this stability can be called into question.

Among the potentially vulnerable countries, our main trading partners are South Korea (3.6% of US merchandise exports) and Taiwan (2.1%). One can imagine China emboldened by, according to them, our weakness in Afghanistan. They could send their army to Taiwan and encourage North Korea to invade South Korea. China has also challenged the Philippines in the South China Sea. This country must rethink the United States’ commitment to protect its offshore land claims. However, a military confrontation between the United States and China seems unlikely, although small challenges are almost certain.

Hong Kong (1.7% of US exports) has already been abandoned by Britain and the United States at the mercy of Xi Jinping.

Back in the Middle East, neither the United Arab Emirates (1.0%) nor Saudi Arabia (0.8%) could resist an Iranian attack if the United States refused to help them.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Israel (0.7%) could mount a very brutal counterattack against Iran or any other aggressor, but American support certainly helps deter hostility.

The Baltic states of Lithuania (0.1%), Estonia (0.02%) and Latvia (0.02%) could not do much against Russia without NATO help. which practically means the support of the United States.

All is not lost, however, despite America’s loss of face. The Biden administration and future presidents would likely resist an aggression against one of these countries.

Afghanistan has been known to be a waste of American resources, dollars and attentions since shortly after our arrival. But previous presidents have realized or have been informed that a departure would resemble the fall of Saigon. Like Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, recent presidents have decided that continuing a hopeless war would be better than an embarrassing admission of the truth. President Biden going forward and the half-dozen presidents who follow will remember the political fallout from the pullout. They will continue to support our allies. There may be an incident or two to avert a major confrontation with a strong foreign power, but it is highly likely that the United States will do whatever it takes to regain some credibility as a defense partner.

Protecting shipping may well be a critical issue in the future. Safe access to the Suez Canal requires countries surrounding the Red Sea, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Djibouti, Eritrea and Sudan not to interfere. This is an important issue not only for the United States but also for Europe and China (most of whose exports to Europe go through the channel). Most likely, all interested countries will support any action necessary to protect maritime transport.

Likewise, one can imagine that China would ask for the right to inspect ships bound for Taiwan passing close to their country. This could be a first step towards greater control over Taiwan. The failure of the United States to stand up to China would put Taiwan in the same position as the Afghan army. Without the help of the great allies, defeat is certain. And if defeat is certain, early surrender is better than late surrender.

In the future, most of the United States’ foreign trade will continue despite the loss of prestige of the Americas following the debacle in Afghanistan. But look for an incident that will define the United States’ commitment to a particular foreign country and to fulfilling our foreign commitments in general. Hopefully the incident will be minor and bloodless.