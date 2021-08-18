Turks and refugees – World – Al-Ahram Weekly

The Turkish government’s condemnation of a series of attacks against “our brothers and sons,” the Syrian refugees in Turkey, and its pledge to impose the harshest sentences on “thugs and instigators” of violence have sparked various reactions. Some see them as genuine and sincere, others read them as hollow and insincere – an exercise in conscientious but carefully worded rhetoric by a ruling party fearing to alienate part of its electoral base. However one interprets the official statements, it is impossible to deny that the Turks as a whole are fed up with the burden of supporting millions of refugees; perhaps with the support of opposition parties, many began to protest.

According to sources close to government circles in Ankara, it is not true that “a gathering of conspiratorial thugs who are the exception and not the rule” is to blame for the violence committed against the refugees. Security agencies have been mysteriously silent in response to individual and collective attacks on Syrian homes, cars, shops and other property. According to eyewitness testimony supported by video, police have been slow to intervene, openly sympathetic to the protesters and reluctant to block their march in anger against neighborhoods with high concentrations of refugees. Officers have even been filmed advising members of a crowd on how to behave and how to avoid moving in large numbers. Such indulgence and concern in a country where there is little tolerance for protest is not difficult to explain. The police suffer from the same economic hardships as most Turkish citizens, many of whom now express their anger and frustration at the immigrants and refugees who, according to the Turks, prevent them from working, doing business and other activities.

There are currently around 3.57 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. According to a recent survey carried out by Metropoll, one of Turkey’s leading polling companies, 66.5% of Turks want their country’s borders to be closed to all refugees, regardless of their origin, and that the “occupiers” are returned to their country of origin.

Anti-immigrant violence, such as the massive attack that took place last week in an area of ​​Ankara with a large Syrian population, is not new. This is the latest episode in a long history of growing anger and resentment, fueled by rising unemployment and declining living standards and increasingly directed against the people the government is welcoming and who ” unemployed and deprive us of our livelihood, ”one protester said.

The expression of such feelings becomes more and more fierce and brutal. In July, a 17-year-old Syrian was beaten to death in Bursa after trying to defend a Syrian woman harassed by a gang of young Turks. Another young man will meet the same fate a few weeks later.

International reports have documented the increasing severity and frequency of physical attacks not only against Syrian refugees but also against Kurdish citizens of Turkey. In fact, that’s not surprising given the Turkish regime’s drift to the far right since the attempted coup five years ago. Observers have no doubts that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s desire to woo the ultranationalist right and its polarizing ethnocentric rhetoric which vilifies opposition movements and, above all, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) stirs up racism, hatred, extremist violence. and fanaticism.

According to opposition observers, xenophobic and ethnically related violence is the inner face of the foreign policy of an aggressive and authoritarian regime that uses refugees as a tool to blackmail the West and humanitarian aid as way to get financial and emotional support. leverage. It is part of the flashback of a Syrian policy that is both belligerent and cynical. If Ankara offered Turkish citizenship to traders in Aleppo, it was so that they could move their businesses and assets to Turkey. In Syria, he used Syrian oil and antiquities to pay for weapons to arm and train his allied militias that he used, on the one hand, to fight Syrian Kurds in areas near the border with Turkey and , on the other hand, as mercenaries to be sent to Libya and elsewhere. .

The above are among the main reasons why the opposition believes the Turkish government is fully responsible for the bloodshed and destruction of property suffered by Syrian refugees, Kurds and other minorities. The opposition also believe the recent arrests of suspected assailants have been largely for show. They point to the intensive television coverage of the arrests, after which suspects are quickly released or, in the rare cases where charges are brought against them, acquitted. Lax law enforcement here has further encouraged violence against refugees and minorities.

For Erdogan, both the attacks and the criticisms are the work of conspirators determined to bring down rising Turkish power and sow discord among the “brothers of the same faith”. There is no difference between Turkish, Syrian or Afghani, so goes the official rhetoric. Turkey will not relax its defense and protection of those seeking refuge in Turkey, which opens its arms to them until they can return to their homes peacefully. Meanwhile, according to reports in the Turkish press, more than 37,000 irregular migrants have been deported in the past seven months, a third of war-torn Afghanistan.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) internet trolls have been more zealous than ever in their defense of the regime and its Syrian policies. “There will be no compromise on Syria and the Syrian people,” they proclaim nearly a decade after Erdogan launched his campaign against Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, promising to pray in the mosque of Umayyads in just a few months. The trolls also threaten revenge on opposition forces and critics, whom they call crypto-Jews and Freemasons who will never achieve their goals now that Erdogan’s wise reign has exposed their cunning and their deception.

A platform has been created for Turkish guests to express their unlimited gratitude. The formulas are quite similar, and let’s go: We thank the Turkish government for all the sacrifices it has made for us. We pray that the day will come when we can repay this eternal debt to Erdogan who, with each passing day, proves that he is the strongest Muslim leader of our time.

* A version of this article is published in the August 19, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly

