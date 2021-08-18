TII: Juliari case Proof of the eradication of corruption Absolute necessity during the pandemic

Merdeka.com – State speech by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the MPR’s annual session on Monday August 16, 2021, in the spotlight after failing to address the issue of human rights and the eradication of human rights. Corruption. Jokowi spoke more about the Covid-19 pandemic during his state speech.

Transparency International Indonesia (TII) highlighted the state speech by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the annual MPR session, Monday (16/8). Jokowi is known to speak more about the Covid-19 pandemic during his state speech than to discuss the issue of human rights (HAM) and the eradication of corruption.

Transparency International Indonesia (TII) research department director Wawan Suyatmiko said there were two things that should be highlighted regarding President Jokowi’s speech which did not mention corruption. According to him, Jokowi seems more focused on discussions on restoring public health and the national economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The current president of course remains focused on the situation and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, both with regard to the restoration of public health and the efforts to restore the national economy which is on the brink. of an economic crisis, “Wawan said when contacted by merdeka.com on Tuesday (17/17).

He considers that the issue of corruption, which was not addressed in the state speech, should be placed in the scale of the priorities of the current government. However, the speech indicated that the issue of corruption is not currently a priority for the government as it is more focused on managing the Covid-19 pandemic which has been plaguing the country for more than a year.

“In fact, in our opinion, public health management, economic recovery and the eradication of corruption are integral so that we can emerge immediately from this pandemic. The incident of corruption of social assistance by the former Minister of Social Affairs, Juliari Batubara, as well as a number of extortions in the distribution of social assistance are proof that the eradication of corruption is absolutely necessary throughout the management of this pandemic, ”he said.

The same was said by Syahrul Fitra, forestry activist from Greenpeace Indonesia. He said the government’s main problem right now, aside from dealing with the current Covid-19 pandemic, is corruption.

He took the example of the alleged Covid-19 Social Assistance corruption case that trailed former social minister Juliari Peter Batubara. He said the case was clear proof that corruption knows neither time nor place.

“This problem presents itself in all aspects. In terms of natural resource management, corruption has become a scourge. Quite a few permits have been issued in a corrupt fashion. etc. Until the corruption is resolved “The national development agenda will never work optimally. The existing natural wealth is increasingly eroded and environmental damage is inevitable, ”said Syahrul.

Greenpeace is also providing government notes on corruption eradication governance. One of them is the strengthening of anti-corruption agencies.

“Strengthen the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK), strengthen the process of repression of corruption in the field of natural resources (SDA) and implement transparency in every line of government, ”he said.

KSP explains why Jokowi does not discuss human rights and corruption issues at MPR annual session

The Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) explained the reason why President Joko Widodo or Jokowi did not discuss the issue of human rights (HAM) and the eradication of corruption at the annual session from the MPR, Monday August 16, 2021. Jokowi has indeed spoken more about the Covid. Pandemic of -19 during the pronunciation of his state speech. .

V KSP MP Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said Jokowi wanted to use the momentum of the state speech to unite the community. This so that Indonesia can quickly emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The momentum of the state speech of last August 16, when all elements of the nation paid attention to the president’s message, so it was used as much as possible to unite this nation which is being tested to be more united and s ‘help each other so that they can come out of the pandemic immediately, “Jaleswari said, quoted in a press release, Tuesday (8/17).

According to him, the special topic of the Covid-19 pandemic is a form of Jokowi’s concern as head of state to see the crisis facing the people of Indonesia due to the pandemic. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit Indonesia for more than a year.

“No one can deny that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been going on for over 16 months, has drained energy from all segments of society,” he said.

While not mentioned, Jaleswari said Jokowi remains committed to solving human rights issues and rooting out corruption. It’s just that the discussion of these two issues was not clearly conveyed by Jokowi in his speech.

“Regarding the issue of human rights and the issue of anti-corruption, the president clearly stated that” although we are very focused on health issues, our attention to major programs towards an Indonesia progress has not diminished in the slightest, “Jaleswari said.

“The grand agenda towards an advanced Indonesia, of course, must be interpreted to include the issue of human rights and the issue of corruption management,” he continued.

He then illustrated Jokowi’s policies related to human rights and the eradication of corruption. In the area of ​​human rights, Jaleswari said, Jokowi issued Presidential Regulation no. 18 of 2020 concerning the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020-2024.

“One of the goals is to address gross human rights violations through efforts to respect the rights of victims,” ​​he said.

Then Jokowi also released Presidential Regulation number 53 of 2021 regarding the National Human Rights Action Plan 2021-2025. This regulation focuses on the target group of women; child; People with Disabilities; and indigenous groups.

On the issue of corruption management, Jaleswari forwarded: Jokowi issued Presidential Regulation No. 54 of 2018 regarding the National Corruption Prevention Strategy. He said this regulation has become the basis for anti-corruption actions every two years, including those currently underway.

Then there is also government regulation number 24 of 2018 regarding electronically integrated business licensing services or also known as Single Online Submission System (OSS). This system is considered capable of preventing corrupt practices.

“(OSS) was formed to support efforts to prevent corruption and money laundering,” Jaleswari said.

Reporter Intern: Leony Darmawan [gil]