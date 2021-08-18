Prime Minister Modi was in constant contact with the authorities regarding the Indian evacuation, provided an update until late at night

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant contact with the authorities on the situation regarding the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and provided an update until late Monday night, sources said.

He was informed when the flight took off for Afghanistan and brought 120 Indian people including the Indian Ambassador and Embassy staff to Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat.

The sources said the prime minister called for adequate arrangements to be made to ensure food for all who came to Jamnagar.

They said India parked its C-17 plane, which was used to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan on Tuesday, at Ayni airbase in Tajikistan as there was a huge rush to the airport from Kabul.

Indian planes were on standby at Ayni air base and C-17 planes flew to Kabul when cleared by the United States which controls Kabul airport.

The sources said India is also exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians from Afghanistan.

They said the Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and local staff provide consular services.

More than 1,650 people have requested their return to India, the sources said.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

India has periodically issued travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation in the country.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

