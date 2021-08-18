Politics
Piers Morgan rages against Boris Johnson over the crisis in Afghanistan: “Blood on your hands!” | United Kingdom | New
Boris Johnson discusses the situation in Afghanistan
Frankish TV presenter Piers Morgan, who is followed by 7.9 million people on Twitter, took to the social media platform to launch a fierce outburst against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to express his fury at the the UK’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan. He was responding to an opinion piece written for the Daily Mail by David Williams, who feared it was too late to save many Afghan translators trapped in the country. The article is titled: “The delay I fear is their death sentence.
“For years, David Williams has led the charge of providing refuge to courageous Afghan translators.
“Now he shares his fears and fury that help has come too late for too many people, and paperwork is a noose around their necks.”
Morgan raged on Twitter: “It’s absolutely disgusting.
“How could we have betrayed our brave allies in such a vile cowardly way?
Piers Morgan launched a furious attack on Boris Johnson
Piers Morgan raged against Boris Johnson on Twitter
“Their blood and the blood of their families will be on your hands, Boris Johnson.”
Several people have rallied around Morgan in his criticism of Mr Johnson, also directing their fury over the crisis against the Prime Minister.
One person wrote: “Well said Piers. There should be a full national inquiry, especially given the scandalous waste of British lives and injuries.”
A second Twitter user wrote: This is shocking! All our brave troops who have also put their lives in danger, for years to help others too.
READ MORE: Afghan journalist in tears as she pleads with NATO President for Taliban help
PM faces pressure over UK response to Afghanistan crisis
“Now, this and all the brave heroes who have died?” Shocking! “
Another commented: “My wife is at the north gate of Kabul airport, crushed in the scramble to join my country director who is 34 weeks pregnant.
“The British army will not come to save them.
“Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, whatever happens, I will hold you personally responsible.”
DO NOT MISS
China threatens to wage war on US troops in Taiwan after senator leaks figures [REPORT]
China sends warships, fighter jets and troops to Taiwan [LATEST]
China, Russia back Taliban, brags of spokesperson in interview [COMMENTS]
Dominic Raab has also been criticized by people on Twitter
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace burst into tears on television
In his article, Mr Williams began by telling the gruesome story of a former British Embassy interpreter who is Afghan and now fears for the lives of his family.
He wrote: “The phone at my bedside rang all night and the sleep was restless.
“There were 142 messages: each a story of human misery, illustrating the plight of the brave Afghans who helped Britain in its 20-year mission, but now fear the worst after the country was recaptured by the vengeful Taliban .
“Take Farid. When I joined him yesterday, his sobs were uncontrollable and heartbreaking. It was not for himself that the former British Embassy interpreter was crying, but for his wife and children.
As the insurgents triumphantly entered Kabul 24 hours earlier, Farid, 37, received threatening calls. He moved his family to a relative, thus escaping five suspected Taliban who arrived at his home asking for his name For now.
Afghanistan: who is in control?
“’If they find me, they will kill me – our enemy does not suddenly become our friend,” he said.
“‘If I die because of my job for the British that’s one thing, but what about my wife and children? Are they all going to die because of my job? “
“Can we ever escape?” There are checkpoints in the streets manned by the Taliban, the road to the airport is closed to us, it’s chaos there and we are scared, very scared. What do we have to do ? “
Mr Williams added: “Defense Secretary Ben Wallace broke down yesterday as he admitted it was too late to save many of the 1,700 former workers and their families who were allowed to come to the UK. United to join around 3,000 already here Call it the shame of Britain.
“To his credit, British Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow worked hard at Kabul airport yesterday, clearing the backlog of outstanding appeals.
“But for the most part, it was a crumb of comfort at best.
“Even if an exam passed, how would the lucky recipient navigate the Taliban roadblocks to the airport? And what chance of catching a flight to freedom?”
“And Farid had a stern warning: ‘The Taliban say they have changed for 20 years but they lie. If they find an interpreter, he is their prize and they will kill him.'”
