Republicans who resisted a presidential madman now demand that Biden be removed via the 25th Amendment





Over the weekend, it became clear that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had become an absolute disaster as images of Afghan civilians hanging from a military plane in the hope of evading the Taliban emerged. As the disaster continues to unfold, there has obviously been a lot of criticism against Joe Biden and his administration. Some of them are quite reasonable, they clearly should have found, among other things, a way to evacuate more people before the country collapsed completely and some of them are typical hysteria from the Right, who conveniently forgot that Donald Trump and the GOP were cheerleaders. a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan until very recently, and that it was in fact the last president to negotiate a deal with the Taliban to withdraw American troops, which many say cost the American influence that he could have applied to force the Taliban to adhere to the peace accord and a cessation of hostilities, according to Insider. And some of those Republicans are so blatant in their denunciation of Biden that they are calling for him to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, despite standing by Trump’s side as he exhibited dignified demeanor. to invoke the 25th almost daily during his time. in the office.

One of those people is Senator Rick Scott, chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm, who tweeted on Monday: We have to face a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of performing the duties of its charge or is it time to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? To be clear, at no point during Trump’s first term did Scott suggest that the 45th president was no longer fit to hold office, not when he was trying to extort Ukraine and not when he was trying to extort Ukraine. incited a violent mob to attack the Capitol. To be equally clear, Scott is a partisan hack who was one of eight GOP senators who attempted to overturn a free and fair election even after MAGA rioters tried to prevent Congress from certifying victory for Bidens, and he presented Trump with a Champion of Freedom award in April. Oh, and before he got into politics, he was the CEO of a company that committed historic Medicare fraud, in case you’re wondering if you should trust everything he says. And he enlisted Bidens’ help in Florida on the same day he claimed the guy might not be able to perform his office duties.

Speaking of people whose calls for Biden’s impeachment should be taken with several thousand grains of salt, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson would like people to know that he has called for Biden’s impeachment via the 25th since. long before the situation in Afghanistan, retweeting a July TV appearance in which he claimed there was something serious going on with this man right now and you know I think he’s either going to resign or convince him to step down in the near future for medical problems or they will have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man now. Serious things are happening right now and if they do, it will be the president’s office that will initiate it.

Claiming that Biden is somehow mentally incapacitated has been a benchmark for the Right since the election campaign, when their claims that he was a socialist who would destroy the suburbs failed, which was and remains a odd argument given that Trump can barely string a sentence together without tripping over his words, among other things. As for Ronny, he has previously claimed that Trump can live to be 200 years old, so he might not be completely impartial.

And if you needed more proof that these 25 calls only came from the most hysterical and outrageous Republican hacks, Trumps rent-a-lawyer backs that up as well.

