China outflows US in Afghan debacle
Competition from the great powers is back just as America happens to be an overwhelmed and now humiliated empire. The events which followed the botched exit of President Joe Bidens from Afghanistan punctuate the remarks.
China was quick to seize the debacle to make geopolitical inroads and assert growing hegemony in Asia-Pacific. The Beijing regime decided to develop relations with the new Taliban regime in Kabul and organized assault exercises near the island of Taiwan on Tuesday.
Bidens’ botched withdrawal follows months of failed intelligence assessments and years assurances from senior US military officers that the Afghan army was ready to stand up on its own. They were all wrong. The result: images that burn the American conscience. Kabul is now the millennial Saigon.
Even those of us who have long asked to come out of the desperate Afghan quagmire are apoplectic of the self-defeating way this has been done.
Xi Jinping, however, has neither time for remorse nor for apoplexy. He and his Communist henchmen saw an opportunity to add salt to the wounds of the staggering American tiger, and they acted on it.
Hours after the Taliban took control, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing was ready for friendly cooperation with Afghanistan. This followed a meeting in July between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a Taliban delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Xis’ endgame here is simple: he envisions Afghanistan fitting in perfectly with its regimes sweeping the Belt and Road Initiative, a multicontinental infrastructure scheme that offers smaller nations from Central Asia to the Horn. from Africa to the development of Eastern Europe in exchange for Chinese domination.
Specifically, China hopes to mine rare earth metals from Afghanistan, which some estimate to be worth up to $ 3 trillion, to increase Beijing’s already dominant share of the world market. This exploitation has tangible ramifications: The dramatic annual inflation in the used car market, for example, is largely attributable to a semiconductor shortage caused by a Chinese bottleneck on rare earth components. .
The People’s Republic also held exercises near Taiwan on Tuesday. Even though it was planned before, the timing of the muscle flexes was noticeable.
Taiwan is a strategically important island (and a semiconductor giant in its own right) which, alongside its allies Japan and the Philippines, forms the heart of our Pacific deterrent.
Beijing has long sought reunification of the Committee for an Invasion with Taiwan, and this week Xi sent People’s Liberation Army warships and fighter jets to conduct exercises off the islands to the south. Chinese state media made sure to taunt Taipei with images of American humiliation in Afghanistan. The message: Washington won’t save you.
Biden, who personally helped China’s accession to the World Trade Organization and whose stray son Hunter has long been financially entangled in mainland Chinese affairs, is highly unlikely to act now to bolster support. in Taiwan. But he should.
The importance of the current geopolitical moment cannot be overstated. America was right to leave Afghanistan once and for all, but horribly short-sighted in the way it did. China, our main geopolitical threat, feels a weak rival.
The appropriate response to China, in the aftermath of the Afghan debacle, would be a demonstrable demonstration of support to our key regional allies and a shameless statement of our strategic priorities in Asia-Pacific, coupled with corresponding physical asset deployments, such as warships or the repositioning of aircraft carriers.
Xi is now circling around Biden. We need a serious strategic restart of which this administration is simply incapable. But neither should the reboot take the form of neoconservative folly and recklessness: haughty attempts to export Madisonian democracy to decrepit Islamist backwaters.
Protect the national interest, strengthen long-standing allies and stop exporting obsolete Western liberalism: how hard is this for our failing ruling class to understand?
Josh Hammer is Newsweek opinion writer and researcher at the Edmund Burke Foundation.
