Pakistani Prime Minister Hails Taliban Victory, Says Adopting Western Culture Is Worse Than Slavery | World | New





Imran Khan even claimed that the country’s attempts to embrace Western culture during the 20 years the US-led coalition was there were “worse than actual slavery.” The nuclear head of state – who shares a huge porous border with Afghanistan – spoke after Islamist militants took control of large swathes of the country, including the capital Kabul.

Over the weekend, Taliban fighters stormed the city and its presidential palace, causing chaos as thousands of Afghans tried to flee.

Completely ignoring the group’s well-documented barbarism, Mr Khan said: “When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe them to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it.”

He added, “You take control of the other culture and become psychologically submissive.

“When this happens, remember that it is worse than real slavery. It is more difficult to get rid of the chains of cultural enslavement.

“For the record, the alleged ‘slavers’ (America) gave Pakistan over $ 5 billion (£ 3.6 billion) in civilian aid and over $ 1 billion (£ 730 million) in emergency humanitarian aid since 2019. “

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “(Mr Khan) says the Afghans have broken the ‘chains of slavery’.

“He cites English-speaking schools in Kabul as signs of ‘mental slavery’.

“I guess Imran hated English when he was studying at Cathedral School, Lahore & Royal Grammar School (and in) Worcester, England!”

His explosion came shortly before Boris Johnson spoke to Mr Khan about the current situation in Afghanistan.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister underlined his commitment to work with international partners to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and the wider region.

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan must be done on an international basis and not unilaterally.

“He said that the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on upholding internationally agreed standards of human rights and inclusiveness.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan have agreed that their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the development of the situation.”

