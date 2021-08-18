Trump did not say he trusted the Taliban, but planned an exit from Afghanistan earlier than Biden





While President Joe Bidens’ withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan quickly led the country to fall under Taliban control, a liberal group has claimed to compare Biden to former President Donald Trump.

“Major break,” the widely shared Instagram post said. “So many Republicans who blew Biden up for this outing didn’t say shit last year when Trump actually said he trusted the Taliban and then triggered an outing even earlier. I remember. ? “

The claim was made by Occupy Democrats, an anti-Trump group that says it works with Democrats. He has 356,000 followers on Instagram and over 10 million on Facebook.

We haven’t found any instances in which Trump has said he trusts the Taliban, and a co-founder of An Occupy Democrats quoted Trump’s statements about his optimism to strike a deal with the Taliban. did not provide any. We searched Google, Nexis, and a Trump Twitter archive, a database of Trump’s speeches, and contacted four experts.

Trump struck a deal with the Taliban that would have resulted in the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before Biden finally withdrew the troops.

In general, the United States expected the Taliban to continue, for example, negotiations with the Afghan government, said Marvin Weinbaum, director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Institute of Middle East and former Afghanistan specialist at the US State. Department.

The deal amounted to “promises on their part and real commitment on our part,” he said.

The United States had been in Afghanistan militarily since the September 11 attacks almost 20 years ago. Here is a timeline of recent events under Trump and Biden.

Attack actions and statements

February 29, 2020 Trump concludes US-Taliban deal: the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban that paved the way for a gradual withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to be concluded by May 2021, if certain conditions were met . The agreement included guarantees from the Taliban to “prevent the use of Afghan soil by any group or individual against the security of the United States and its allies.”

In remarks on the deal, Trump expressed hope but reservations about the Taliban, saying of their leaders: “We really hope they will do what they say they will do. They will kill terrorists. They will kill very bad people. They will continue this fight. “

In a speech the same day, Trump reiterated his optimism but paused again before saying he trusted the Taliban. “What if the Taliban and the Afghan government live up to their commitments and they can or not, but I think we have many reasons for them to do it. I think they will,” he said. declared.

Asked March 5, 2020 in a Fox News town hall if he could trust the Taliban, Trump did not answer the question directly. He gave a long answer, starting with: “So these are warriors. We have been there for 20 years. We really serve a law enforcement group more than a military group. I don’t want to kill millions of people to do it. We don’t want to do this, you don’t want to do this, nobody wants to do this.

September 18, 2020 Trump praised the Taliban: A year after Trump considered inviting the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks, he again expressed optimism but some mistrust, saying: ” very well with the Taliban. They are very tough. They are very smart They are very sharp, but you know, it’s been 19 years and even they are tired of fighting, in all honesty. “He added:” We had very good discussions with the Taliban, like you ‘you’ve probably heard. It’s been public. Things have to happen. Some things have to be done, but 19 years is a long time. “

November 17, 2020 Trump announced troop reduction: Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that Trump had decided that by January 15, 2021, the number of US troops in Afghanistan would be reduced from 5,000 to 2,500 .

Bidens actions

April 14, 2021 Biden’s Revised Withdrawal Plan: Biden announced that the May 1 deadline set by the US-Taliban Trumps deal would not be met, but that the full troop withdrawal would begin on May 1 and end by September 11th. No conditions for withdrawal were set.

July 8, 2021 End of military mission: Biden has stated that the military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31. On August 16, the Afghan government fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Our decision

The Occupy Democrats said that in 2020 Trump “said he trusted the Taliban and then triggered an even earlier exit” from Afghanistan.

We have not found any statement in which Trump said he trusted the Taliban. Trump signed a deal with the Taliban that, under certain conditions, would have resulted in the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, months before the withdrawal of troops from Bidens.

We rate the statement as half true.

PolitiFact researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this fact-checking.

