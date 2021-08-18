Pakistan divided over Taliban success in Afghanistan | Pakistan





The statement came from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), otherwise known as the Pakistani Taliban, congratulating the Afghan Taliban on their blessed victory.

For many, Tuesday’s post was a worrying sign of what the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could mean for Pakistan. While politicians, clerics, military officers and even Prime Minister Imran Khan were among those in Pakistan celebrating the establishment of the Taliban regime, with Khan describing it as Afghanistan breaking the chains of slavery, he There are deep concerns that this will embolden powerful Islamic militant organizations operating in Pakistan.

These militant groups are fighting for Pakistan to adopt a similar model of strict and repressive Islamic governance seen under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, and which many believe will be imposed again.

The Taliban takeover will strengthen all extremist religious elements in Pakistan, said Ayesha Siddiqa, author and political analyst. The next few months will likely be peaceful compared to what lies ahead in Afghanistan, but then extremism will begin. If the Taliban succeed in any form, it will give activists a reason to advocate for an Islamic system to rule Pakistan.

The TTP, which is a militant group banned in Pakistan and responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks, had already made a resurgence recently. The group is an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban and their ties and common ideology are undeniable; in the past, senior Taliban officials have been appointed leaders of the TTP.

Among the first prisoners released by the Taliban in Afghanistan last week was TTP deputy chief Faqir Muhammad. Even senior military officials in Pakistan have recently admitted to lawmakers that the Afghan Taliban and the TTP are two sides of the same coin.

Many blame Pakistan on the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, with whom it has always been historically friends. Pakistan helped set up and supported the first Taliban regime in 1996, and after the US invasion in 2001, Taliban leaders found refuge in Pakistan, where they lived and regrouped for two decades.

Pakistan has been accused of turning a blind eye to Taliban training camps in remote and rugged border areas. Islamic madrassa religious schools across Pakistan have proven to be key recruiters of jihadist militants, sending young men to fight for the Taliban in Afghanistan.

As fighting between insurgents and Afghan government forces intensified in recent weeks, wounded Taliban fighters were allowed to cross the border for treatment, the bodies of dead Taliban soldiers were brought back to Pakistan, and the marches and Pro-Taliban rallies in Pakistan’s border areas continued. .

It is unclear exactly what Pakistan hopes to gain from Taliban rule in Afghanistan this time around, although it is likely that they will push for more influence and influence in Afghanistan and a regional ally. against India, their greatest enemy. Khans dislike the US-backed Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani was also well known.

Ghani was seen as too friendly with India and publicly accused Pakistan of allowing 10,000 jihadist fighters to enter Afghanistan, which Khan denied. Pakistan has also paid a heavy price for the two decades of US military presence in the region, with 80,000 lives lost in the so-called war on terror.

Among those in Pakistan who have expressed support for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was Asad Durrani, a former head of the powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The masses will be happy that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, Durrani told the Guardian. The concerns mainly concern the privileged classes who will be deprived of their booty, and of their influence to exploit the poor.

Durrani, who was instrumental in the creation and rise of the Taliban in the 1990s when he led the ISI, praised their Islamic model of governance. The problem is that the Taliban have no intention of influencing politics or ideology in Pakistan, he added. But it is entirely up to us if we are to adopt their victorious model.

Still, many fear Pakistan is playing a risky game by supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan while simultaneously fighting the TTP in Pakistan. Pakistan has allowed the Taliban to live in Pakistan and I think the consequences of that are going to be severe, said Ahmed Rashid, author of Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia. There is going to be a huge wave of fundamentalism and extremism in Pakistan.

On Monday, responding to questions about the release of TTP leaders from prisons in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said: We will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil for terrorist purposes.

However, Rashid said the Pakistani security establishment was wrong to believe that the Afghan Taliban would not continue to harbor and support the TTP and other militant groups that threaten Pakistan, including al-Qaida, as they had already done so. TTP fighters have reportedly already crossed into Afghanistan to help the Taliban retake Afghanistan.

There is no way the Taliban will abandon the TTP fighters and return them to Pakistani prisons, he added. Pakistan was an ally of the Afghan Taliban, offering them shelter, but they did not reciprocate by preventing the TTP from attacking Pakistani civilians and soldiers. This contradiction will worsen In my opinion, we are now going to see an escalation of the TTP war against Pakistan.

Although Pakistan has played down its influence over the Taliban, internationally the country is paying the price for its apparent tolerance of the group. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar told the Guardian that perceived Taliban support isolated Pakistan at the UN and turned out to be a diplomatic failure. If we are seen as aligning with a regressive force, we will do a great injustice not only to the Afghan people but even to Pakistan, said Khokhar.

Long-tattered US-Pakistan relations have also been soured by the United States’ belief that Pakistan should do more to use its influence with the Taliban to secure peace in Afghanistan.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a social movement for the human rights of Pashtuns living in Pakistan’s regions bordering Afghanistan, said it has already seen an escalation in targeted killings, extortion and kidnappings by the Afghan Taliban in the border areas of Pakistan. .

Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader, said: The more momentum the Taliban gains in Afghanistan, the greater the consequences Pakistan will face. The TTP and the Taliban have the same ideology and will never separate.

Dawar added: When this religious activism, the seed of which has been sown by Pakistan, heads to Pakistan, it will be catastrophic.

