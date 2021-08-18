Politics
Opinion: Canada needs a new engagement strategy that opposes China’s brutality
Guy Saint-Jacques was Canada’s Ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016.
Michael Spavor’s 11-year prison sentence is just the latest example of China’s ruthless efforts to pressure the Canadian government, and in turn the US administration, to fire Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou. As the Washington Posts Editorial Board wrote August 13: Chinese kangaroo courts operate in the service of the country’s Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, whose disregard for international standards of law and justice is evident. As The Times Wang pointed out in The Globe last week, Canadians should refuse to recognize the Chinese justice system.
While a short-term resolution to the case can only come from Washington, it is not clear that US President Joe Biden is prepared to spend the political capital necessary to allow Ms Meng to return to China. Of course, an elegant solution for both Ottawa and Washington would be for the presiding judge to decide after extradition hearings that Ms Mengs’ rights were not respected during her arrest and order her release.
Either way, detailed negotiations will still be required to secure the safe return of the two Michaels to Canada and hopefully a Chinese Supreme Court decision to overturn the death penalty against Robert Schellenberg, who was convicted of drug trafficking. And let’s not forget that we have three other Canadians on death row in China without consular access to other Canadians, including Xiao Jianhua and Huseyin Celil, both abducted overseas by China.
Message Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as they approach 1,000 days of detention in China
Ottawa must adopt a more robust strategy to counter China’s attack on international law and norms, as well as its interference and espionage activities in Canada. The election campaign provides an opportunity to ask political parties how they view future relations with China.
Recognizing that China has resorted to hostage diplomacy with increasing frequency over the past 15 years, and following the adoption of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations in February, the Canada should agree with its allies on a common strategy, including sanctions, which would be applied against China if it dares to take people hostage again.
To prevent China from militarizing trade, as it did against us after Ms. Meng’s arrest and is currently doing with Australia, and since some goods come from a limited number of countries, Canada should propose to the United States and Australia to strike a deal that no signatory would increase its exports to China of wheat, canola, beef, pork, metallurgical coal, iron ore and others above its share history of the Chinese market if one of the three is the victim of such sanctions.
An offer could be made to other countries to join later. China would quickly understand that it could no longer divide us by increasing its imports from another supplier.
Democratic countries should also agree to continue to protest against China’s contempt for the agreement guaranteeing Hong Kong autonomy until 2047, and against China’s human rights violations, including the prosecution. of the genocide in Xinjiang by calling for a full UN investigation.
An important and difficult deadline is looming: the holding of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing next February. As the number of cases related to the Delta variant increases in China, Canada and its allies should ask that the Games be postponed until February 2023. They should also clarify that if China does not agree to let a team of UN investigation immediately go to Xinjiang, and if it continues to deny the World Health Organization full and unrestricted access to investigate the origin of COVID-19, Canada and the United States will offer to jointly host the Olympic Games using existing facilities in Vancouver, Whistler and Seattle. It would also prevent China from using the event for propaganda purposes.
To counter China’s influence in the developing world through its Belt and Road initiative, which funds global infrastructure projects, Western countries must offer an alternative with more investment and assistance. They must also demonstrate that a democratic system has more long-term potential than China’s authoritarian regime.
It is important to distinguish between Chinese rulers and Chinese citizens: Chinese immigrants have made a great contribution to the development of Canada and the government should declare that Canada remains open to Chinese nationals, including students, and will provide a support for all Chinese nationals seeking asylum from the persecuted state, including those from Hong Kong.
Hopefully the new government elected on September 20 will quickly produce a new engagement strategy with China that opposes its brutality and meets the expectations of Canadians.
