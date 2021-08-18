“No country more desirous of peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan”





Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no other country is more keen on peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan amid an uncertain situation in the neighboring country after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

He made the remarks on Tuesday as he addressed a delegation of Afghan political leaders who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to discuss the crisis in the war-torn country as the Taliban seized Kabul.

Welcoming the delegation, Prime Minister Imran expressed his support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan, linked to the Pakistani people by enduring bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kinship, according to a statement released. by the Prime Minister’s office.

He said that in the current situation, a great responsibility rests on the Afghan leadership to work together constructively to lead Afghanistan on the path to lasting peace, stability and development.

He stressed the importance of all parties striving for an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran assured Pakistan’s unwavering support for efforts in this regard.

Read also: Pakistan is in no hurry to recognize Kabul’s new configuration

Members of the delegation thanked the Prime Minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They underlined the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the will to further strengthen fraternal relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the statement said.

Pakistani civilian and military leaders decided on Monday to adopt a “wait and see” policy before making any gesture to recognize the new configuration in Kabul likely to be dominated by the Afghan Taliban.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran and attended by senior members of the cabinet, the head of three services, DG ISI and other relevant officials.

The meeting was called a day after the Afghan Taliban seized control of Kabul at lightning speed that stunned many country capitals, including Islamabad.

In this context, civilian and military leaders discussed Pakistan’s strategy in the face of the evolving situation.

Official sources have said Pakistan will not take the leap so soon in recognizing the new government in Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2316061/no-country-more-desirous-of-peace-in-afghanistan-than-pakistan-pm-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos