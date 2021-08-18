Reviews | Exit from Afghanistan: the fallout





For the publisher:

Re Facing Afghan Chaos, Biden Defends Exit (front page, August 17):

President Biden is absolutely right. Not one more American soldier should die for a country in which the people fighting the Taliban are unwilling to fight.

America has given the Afghans the means, the training and the resources to fight the Taliban if they so choose; apparently this is not their wish. Who should be the last American to die for such a cause? No American should have this sad distinction. Not a single family should bear this loss, as thousands of American families have done for 20 years.

Criticism from Republicans should be sidelined altogether. They have shown in their almost unanimous support for Donald Trump (who, often they do not admit, negotiated this withdrawal agreement) and his lies that they have no credibility.

John E. ColbertArroyo Seco, New Mexico

For the publisher:

We should have learned from the French in Vietnam, but we didn’t. We should have learned from the Russians in Afghanistan, but we didn’t. The Vietnamese generation took us to Afghanistan, convinced that this time it was different. The scale of the tragedy is simply devastating.

This time, can we understand the lessons? Military solutions do not solve political and societal problems. Rebuilding societies we don’t understand is a foolish effort.

Opinion Conversation Questions surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine and its deployment.

Susan Shurin San Diego

For the publisher:

It took many years for the United States to extend a hand of friendship to Vietnam after this debacle. The same does not have to happen in Afghanistan.

The country is in desperate need of help, and aid invested in a positive way will prove that soft diplomacy is now the best policy. Seeking to undermine the new government, as the United States did for many years after losing the Vietnam War, only prolongs the suffering.

Tom Miller, Oakland, Calif. The writer helped establish Parwaz, an Afghan-led microcredit organization in Afghanistan.

Anti-mask governors and the wave of Covid in Texas and Florida

For the publisher:

Texas hospitals are full. Doctors fear Whats Next (news article, August 12):

It’s amazing that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is asking out-of-state health workers to travel to Texas to help deal with the overflow of coronavirus patients as he pushes the crisis forward by refusing to enact a statewide mask mandate and banning local officials from doing so as well.

Irv Schiffman Chico, California

For the publisher:

Re DeSantis remains defiant as coronavirus cases increase in Florida (news article, August 7):

The embrace of Governor Ron DeSantiss by the anti-mask mob at MAGA is the most cynical political action I have ever seen and a disaster for Floridians, who are experiencing a skyrocketing illness, hospitalizations and death. It should also prove to be a disaster for his presidential ambitions.

Michael McKinney San Francisco

Lose patience with vaccine refusals

For the publisher:

My patience and empathy for people determined to kill me is quickly approaching zero. We stayed indoors, wore masks, washed our hands, damaged our economy, sanitized all surfaces, stayed away from family and friends, lost loved ones and eventually been vaccinated not only to protect ourselves, but also as part of our love for our neighbor. humans.

Now that the vaccine has been widely distributed, those who willfully refuse to be part of the solution should no longer be allowed to mingle with adults in the room. We have done our part as responsible citizens of a vast interconnected civilization.

To protect the very survival of future generations, we have to somehow make sure that those of us who refuse the vaccine do not continue to incubate this virus in an even more virulent mutation that, perhaps next time, might escape. totally to our science.

Lew NathanShirley, Mass.

Lindsey Graham’s Psychoanalysis

For the publisher:

Re Early Adversity Drives Graham Toward Power (front page, August 15):

The article seems to suggest a link between Lindsey Graham’s relationship with her father and her choice of Donald Trump as a political dance partner.

Do we really need Freud to understand the senator from South Carolina? Wouldn’t Machiavelli be more instructive?

Deborah Cabaniss New York The writer is a psychoanalyst.

