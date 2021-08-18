Minute Asia: the region reacts to the return to power of the Taliban





The speed of the fall of the Afghan government surprised people all over the world, including in Asia-Pacific. Indonesia, Singapore and China each have had distinct relations with Afghanistan and, in some cases, with the Taliban. Indonesian President Joko Widodo wanted his country to play a role in the peace talks in Afghanistan. Three and a half years ago, he suggested hosting a gathering of religious scholars from Indonesia, Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote peace and reconciliation, but the Taliban boycotted the conference. On Monday, the Jakarta Post ran an op-ed: As other predominantly Muslim or Islamic countries embrace principles of modernization and civilization that are in line with Islamic teachings and values, there are fears that Afghanistan under the Taliban never go back to the “stone age.” In Singapore, the focus has been on internal security. The Straits Times quoted the country’s Homeland Security Department as saying that the return of the Taliban could lead to an increase in terrorism-related activity in Southeast Asia. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a delegation of senior Taliban officials in the northern city of Tianjin. On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Beijing government maintains contact and communication with the Taliban, adding that the Taliban has repeatedly expressed a desire to maintain good relations with China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/asia-minute/2021-08-17/asia-minute-region-reacts-taliban-afghanistan-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos