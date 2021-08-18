Taiwanese official says island freedom is key to Indo-Pacific stability





Taiwan must remind Washington of the islands’ geostrategic role in maintaining a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific, one of its top diplomats said on Tuesday. Chiu Chuicheng, deputy minister of the Continental Affairs Council, said President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party had misjudged the resolve of the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan and China. Australia to comply with international law and their resistance to Beijing’s global action. ambitions. Taiwan and these democracies see the true nature of the CCP and Xis pushing towards one-man rule. Xi even adopted the title of coxswain from Mao Zedong and is establishing a new totalitarian system, Chiu said. He added that all the actions of Xis are carried out in the name of internal security on the mainland. Xi’s insistence on a China with one voice jeopardizes Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub by limiting democratic discourse and organization there, Chiu said. The party also persecutes the Uyghur Muslim minority in western China. The party is a threat to Taiwan’s status as a democracy under a one-China policy where different approaches were supposed to be acceptable when Hong Kong returned to Beijing’s control, Chiu said. The reunification of Beijing and Taipei seemed viable until 1992. He has repeatedly stated that Taiwan’s status as a democracy is an example of what life can be for the rest of China, he said. he declares. At the same time as he represses internally, Xi and the party are not opposed to the use of coercive measures against other nations like Japan and the militarization of the South China Sea by seeking to become hegemony. global. Chiu said these ambitions were spelled out in Xis’ July 1 speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Chiu said we will strengthen our own internal security against pressures from the mainland. Taiwan commits to pursue a policy of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait [which] is the responsibility of both parties. Chiu noted that in Xis’ centenary speech, he did not set a timeframe for reunification with Taiwan. Senior US commanders have become publicly concerned about China’s build-up of its invading naval forces, which could be used against Taiwan within a decade. Asked about the collapse of the US and NATO backed government in Afghanistan, he said, we can always hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Chiu said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a more intriguing China in the wake of the Taliban takeover. He added that Taiwan will never give in to pressure from the CCP to reunite. We must stand in solidarity against Chinese ambitions, he added. We hope the United States understands Taiwan’s strategic importance militarily and as a business partner in computer chips and high-tech manufacturing. Chiu said negotiations between Taiwan and the mainland have been at a standstill for years regarding family visits and people-to-people exchanges, new trade deals and political status. In future reunification talks, he said Taiwan expects to be treated with the principles of parity and dignity. Regarding the signing of bilateral or multilateral trade agreements with the United States, Japan and the European Union, he said that they would be at our discretion rather than first cancel the agreements with Beijing. Related

