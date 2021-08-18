Pakistan will not take the unilateral decision to recognize the Taliban





Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Islamabad would consult with its regional and international allies before making a decision on establishing diplomatic relations with the administration of the insurgent groups. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan consults his allies on the situation in Afghanistan. (AP Archives)

Pakistan has decided not to rush to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, where the insurgent group is tightening its grip on the administrative affairs of the war-torn country. Islamabad will make a decision in this regard after consulting regional and international allies, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press briefing. “We are in contact with our friends, both in [this] region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly, ”he said, according to the Dawn newspaper. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few days ago about developments in Afghanistan, Chaudhry said. READ MORE: China open to deepening relations with Taliban as Russia keeps diplomatic communications open When the Taliban came to power in the 1990s, Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize its government. Afghanistan’s neighbors are scrambling to find a way to manage an administration made up of Taliban insurgents who quickly took Kabul and took the country without much fighting from the Afghan security forces. China said on Monday it was ready to deepen its “friendly and cooperative” relationship with Afghanistan while the Russian ambassador meets Taliban officials on Tuesday. With its vast but unexplored mineral resources and concerns that its territory could be used by terrorist groups such as Daesh to stage attacks elsewhere, neighborhood governments are working to protect their interests. READ MORE: Does the debacle in Afghanistan end the US war on terrorism? But so far no country has recognized the Taliban government. The United States has long accused Islamabad of harboring Taliban leadership and giving insurgents access to its territory where they have regrouped. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political leader of the Taliban, remained in detention by Pakistani security forces for years before being released at the request of the United States to restart peace negotiations. Pakistani officials say Islamabad now has limited influence over the Taliban, especially commanders operating on the ground in Afghanistan. Source: TRT World

