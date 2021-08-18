British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls out Pakistani Imran Khan and focuses on Afghanistan after fall of Kabul





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone interview on Tuesday with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during which he spoke with him about the worsening crises in Afghanistan. On Sunday, the fundamentalist Islamist Taliban group seized Kabul, sparking panic and chaos among people looking for ways to escape the ultra-austere extremist rule. Speaking on the same topic, Johnson said he was determined to work with international partners to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country and throughout the Central Asian region.

As Western powers continue to reflect on the status of the Taliban, the British leader stressed that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should be done on an international basis, not unilaterally. In addition, he told Khan that the acceptance of the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan would be subject to their adherence to agreed standards on human rights and inclusiveness. Finally, the two leaders pledged to stay in close contact as the situation evolves.

“Legitimate Interim President”

In a key development after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh stepped forward to claim he is the South Asian country’s “legitimate interim president”. The development comes amid the Taliban, who have taken control of the country by finally entering the capital – Kabul, deciding the points of the council’s “peaceful transfer” of power, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in the goal of “avoiding bloodshed”.

In a tweet, Amrullah Saleh cited the protocols mentioned in the Afghan Constitution, according to which in the event of the incumbent president’s absence, escape, resignation or death, the former vice president becomes the acting president. “I am currently in my country and am the rightful interim president,” Saleh wrote, addressing all leaders for their support and consensus.

Taliban takeover

As the United States decided to withdraw its troops after 20 years of war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive by taking control of cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. As Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to flee the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the stronghold. of the Taliban. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats by helicopter fleeing, the Taliban held talks with Ghani’s government and captured Kabul with the Afghan army.

Image: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/uk-pm-boris-johnson-dials-pakistans-imran-khan-focus-on-afghanistan-after-fall-of-kabul.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos