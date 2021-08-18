The horrors of Partition must be remembered but for the right reasons

On August 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi solemnly declared that henceforth every August 14 will be celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition. Of course, no one has forgotten that the new anniversary also happens to be the day Pakistan celebrates its independence. The partition of India into two independent states was announced in June 1947, but the physical contours of the two successor states of India and Pakistan became known sometime after their official independence on August 15 and 14, respectively.

We must certainly keep alive the tragic memories associated with the partition because the bloodshed that marked the peoples of both countries must never be repeated. The horrors of partition did not happen in one day but lasted for weeks and months, before and after the declaration of independence of Pakistan and then India, a day apart. If the new anniversary is meant to ensure that the monumental human tragedy is not repeated, then it may have some therapeutic value. If the intention is to set Indo-Pakistani hostility in stone, as the choice of the date of its commemoration may well suggest, this can only engender negative domestic political consequences while seriously limiting the options for Indian foreign policy.

The announcement comes at a time when we are witnessing an upsurge in anti-Muslim community incidents in various parts of the country. Just days ago, activists allegedly belonging to Bajrang Dal assaulted Afsar Ahmad, a rickshaw puller in Kanpur, even as his young daughter clung to him and cried for his life to be spared. He was collateral damage in a feud between two neighboring families, Hindu and Muslim, although he himself was not involved. Similar incidents have occurred in other parts of the country. We have also witnessed the fiercely communal slogans launched at a recent rally by Jantar Mantar in the capital. As parties prepare for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections next year, communitarization is once again seen as a potentially winning strategy by the BJP despite its recent setback in the Bengal elections. As the date of the UP elections draws closer, the communal card will increasingly be seen flashing in the state. The PM’s statement on the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of the Score should be seen in this context.

Remembrance can be a prelude to healing from a tragedy, to foster a determination among people never to allow the tragedy to repeat itself. Remembrance can also be used to reopen wounds of yesteryear, to rekindle ugly passions, where horrors of the past are regurgitated so they can be replayed with renewed passion. The date chosen for the remembrance of the anniversary of the independence of the horrors of the Pakistani partition may fall into the latter category.

Such a policy is dangerous and carries with it the seeds of a possible dismantling of India as a nation. The writer Sadat Hasan Manto has described the dangers of partition in the most evocative way:. human beings in both countries were slaves, slaves of sectarianism, slaves of religious passions, slaves of animal instincts and barbarism.

Do we want to evoke this dangerous world again using selective and organized memory to rekindle violent communal passions? Or should we instead use this tragic story to heal the wounds of yesteryear and resolve to never again become slaves to ugly passions inflamed by cynical political calculation?

On the occasion of the independence of India for 74 years, it is time to remember what is truly remarkable about our country: it is home to an extraordinary spectrum of ethnicities, religions, languages ​​and cultures and yet proudly and largely Indian. Any attempt to impose an arid uniformity on this vibrant and colorful diversity will fail. Worse, it can undo a national fabric whose myriad strands celebrate an intricate tapestry that is the legacy of an extraordinary blend of races, beliefs and philosophies unrivaled in the world. The partition of India in 1947 is a warning of what can happen when the politics of exclusion overwhelms the culture of inclusion. Many partitions are waiting to happen if we, as a people, do not learn the good lessons of 1947 and recognize the ugly scars it left in its wake.

For now, we focus on the dangers of community passions that are unleashed as the UP elections approach and will be followed by others. Other fault lines simmer below the surface. These concern caste divisions, regional and linguistic identities, and economic and social inequalities. There is an unspoken assumption among some political leaders that a Hindu-Muslim binary will somehow allow for the political consolidation of other constituencies under the Hindu banner. It is an inability to understand how political and social dynamics work. The continued agitation of farmers is one example, as is the electoral outcome in West Bengal, despite the immense and intense political and communal investment made by the BJP, led personally by Prime Minister Modi himself.

The response to this perceived decline in political capital has been to double the communal platform, and the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day announcement may well be part of that effort. There is also an effort to gain political advantage through the use of the levers of a secure state and the Pegasus affair bears witness to this. The beauty of a secure state is that each security failure leads to a strengthening of its role rather than its withdrawal. Each failure leads inexorably to further limit the freedom of citizens while strengthening the power of security agencies. This is quite visible in the slew of laws that have already been passed or that are on the anvil.

We can end up with a coercive state which belatedly tries to prevent the fragmentation of the social and political fabric of the country, which its own policies have engendered. It was not the vision of India that the Constitution of India envisioned. It is not the miracle of unity in diversity that has been India’s calling card through the ages.

This column first appeared in the print edition on August 18, 2021 under the title Reason to remember. The writer is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senior Fellow, RCR