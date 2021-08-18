Chinese cities push 3-child policy with money and time off

BEIJING – An extra month’s leave, $ 80 monthly stipends and 30-day extra days off are among a series of sweeteners that local governments have unveiled as China kicks off legislative process to allow couples married to have a third child in an effort to curb a dramatic drop in births.

The surge comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping steps up efforts to encourage families to have more children. The shrinking workforce and rising social spending have fueled concerns that China’s economic growth could slow and hamper the country in its growing rivalry with the United States.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislative body, began deliberations on Tuesday for a formal amendment to China’s family planning law after the Chinese Communist Party revealed its intention to increase the current limit of two children at the end of May.

Ahead of the measures, the city of Beijing announced this month that it would offer an additional 30 days of parental leave on top of the standard 98 days for mothers giving birth to a third child from May 31. They could take an additional one to three days. months off if their workplaces agree. The capital plans to offer other incentives in coordination with legal changes made by the central government.

In late July, Panzhihua City in Sichuan Province announced that it would subsidize parents until their second and third children are three years old. The government will pay 500 yuan ($ 77) per month per child born from June 12 to a married couple, more than 10% of the average disposable income per person in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, the Yueyang City Statistics Bureau recommended that all children in households with three children receive free compulsory education from preschool to high school to reduce the cost of education following a review of demographic trends. He also applied for grants for prenatal testing and childbirth in the city of Hunan Province.

The central government is also working to ease the burden on new parents. The proposed amendment to the Family Planning Act includes measures such as better child care services. The government will also consider tax cuts and housing subsidies for families with children, and will abolish fines for couples who fail to meet the child limit.

Chinese bills usually go through three rounds of deliberation in the AFN Standing Committee. The amendment on family planning is expected to be adopted this year.

The central government is increasing its involvement in the way parents raise their children with a separate bill, which is also expected to pass this year, urging families to pass on values ​​such as diligence and care to the elderly, and loyalty to the country and the Communist Party.

The bill emphasizes the importance of empowering children, for example by instructing them to clean their own rooms and keeping them on a structured schedule. He urges families to teach children to protect national unity and to be loyal to their country, the Communist Party and socialist ideals. Schools and neighborhood associations will advise families on how to teach these ideals to their children once the bill is passed.

Portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing: New bill urges families to teach children to be loyal to their country, the Communist Party and socialist ideals. © Reuters

The bill is a response to the intense focus on academic success in the country, after years under the one-child policy led parents and grandparents to devote their resources to just one child. The resulting surge in education costs is one of the main concerns preventing young couples from having children. And many of those who need both parents to work, especially in expensive cities, place higher expectations on schools to teach children about ideals and discipline in addition to academics.

The government recently started cracking down on the tutoring industry to make children’s education more affordable, for example by forcing some companies to convert to nonprofits. The new bill aims to distract from these formal educational institutions and instill core values ​​in the home, in part also to combat entanglement – a growing movement among the younger generations to “stay flat” or to withdraw from the high pressure race for professional success in favor of a simpler and more frugal life, especially as the cost of living increases .

Yet it is not yet clear whether these policies can help raise Chinese birth rates. Direct government grants help ease the burden on families raising children. But education spending only increases as children grow older, and critics say these new plans focused on babies and toddlers are not enough.

Yanbian, an autonomous prefecture of ethnic Koreans in Jilin province, announced in late 2012 that it would pay parents 1,000 yuan per month for 50 months after the birth of their second child. But the program, which offers a larger payout for a longer period than Panzhihua’s plan, has had limited success. The birth rate among ethnic Koreans is the lowest in China, according to Yi Fuxian, a senior researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an expert in Chinese demography.

Soaring education costs, house prices and other expenses have contributed to the widely held idea that one child is enough. Many couples are reluctant to have more, even now that the government allows them.

There are high hopes for economic support from the government, but local authorities whose finances have been strained by measures such as tax breaks to help those struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic have had little to do with it. money to spare.

China’s population is aging at the fastest rate among major economies. Births remain on a downward trend this year, according to the country’s National Health Commission, and could fall below the low of 11.97 million recorded in 1961.