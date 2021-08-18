Pakistan welcomes Afghanistan’s peaceful transition





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that peaceful change in Kabul bodes well for the Afghan people as well as the world at large.

He was briefing the media on the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The cabinet meeting took stock of key national issues and the regional and global situation in the context of the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan was a responsible country and would make the decision to recognize the Taliban government after consultation with regional and world powers. We are in the process of consulting other countries, including Turkey and China. We will make a decision after full consultation with regional and international powers, added the minister.

The minister said: “Our position on Afghanistan was clear before and it is clear today as well. The situation in Afghanistan is satisfactory for the moment; it is a good thing that no incidents of violence have yet taken place in Kabul; the Taliban are expected to respect the rule of law and basic human rights. The minister said that a heavy responsibility rests on all stakeholders, political leaders and the Taliban in Afghanistan to bring their country back to stability.

Pakistan, he noted, had repeatedly informed Ashraf Ghani that he could not rule alone. Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the Afghan government in a speech in Bajaur that instead of preparing for the elections, they should talk to different groups to form a united / consensual government.

Fawad said the prime minister kept the cabinet confidential on the Afghanistan issue and also briefed it on the decisions of the National Security Committee. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a detailed meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan two days ago. Yesterday, the US Secretary of State had a detailed interview with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. We are also in contact with other groups in Afghanistan on this issue. We expect the Taliban to uphold the rule of law in Afghanistan. Governance will ensure respect for fundamental human rights, he added.

Referring to the CNS meeting the day before, the minister said they also stressed that we want the new government in Kabul to respect basic international human rights.

At the same time, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a delegation of Afghan political leaders and welcomed them, and expressed his support and solidarity to the Afghan people, linked to the Pakistani people by unchanging ties of faith, history, geography. , culture and kinship.

The prime minister said that no other country is more eager for peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan. He said that in the current situation, it is incumbent on the Afghan leadership to work together constructively to lead Afghanistan on the path to lasting peace, stability and development.

The 10-member Afghan political delegation including President Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram and Khalid Noor arrived here last Sunday.

Mohammad Yunus Qanooni is a former Minister of the Interior while another member of the delegation is Ahmad Zia Massoud, who was the Vice President of Afghanistan in the first elected administration of President Hamid Karzai from December 2004 to November 2009.

The head of Afghan Hezb Wahdat-e-Islami, Ustad Karim Khalili, who is also part of the delegation, had already visited Pakistan in January this year for three days, from January 11 to 13.

Addressing the delegation, the Prime Minister stressed the importance that all parties strive to find an inclusive political solution. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Imran Khan assured Pakistan’s unwavering support for efforts in this direction.

Members of the delegation thanked the Prime Minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts. They underlined the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the will to further strengthen fraternal relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Afghan political leaders also met with the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who told the delegation that Pakistan wanted expanded relations with Afghanistan and was ready to do everything possible to help the country reach a comprehensive settlement, which was vital for regional peace and prosperity.

The delegation met COAS at headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday. General Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan stands alongside the Afghan people. An in-depth discussion took place on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation recognized and appreciated the sacrifices, unremitting efforts and contributions of the Pakistan Army for peace, stability and socio-economic development in Afghanistan.

