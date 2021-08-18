President Joko Widodo, the position of the United States and China behind the Taliban in Afghanistan – Suarapemredkalbar.com

MOSCOW, SP – US President Josef R Biden and UK Prime Minister Borris Johndon have agreed to hold an online summit of G7 leaders dedicated to the situation in Afghanistan next week.

Thus the National Press Agency of the Russian Federation, Telegrafnoie Agenstvo Sovietskavo Soyussa (tass.com), Wednesday August 18, 2021, citing a telephone conversation between Josef R Biden and Borris Johnton, Tuesday August 17, 2021.

“They agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach,” the statement said.

“They praise the courage and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who worked side by side in Kabul for the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who participated in the war effort.

They also discussed the need for close and continued coordination among allies and democratic partners on future Afghan policy, including ways in which the global community can provide additional humanitarian assistance and support to refugees and other Afghans. vulnerable, “added the House press service. reported by tass.com.

Afghanistan is a landlocked country located in South Asia and Central Asia. It has a population of around 32 million, with an area of ​​652,860 square kilometers, making it the 42nd most populous country in the world.

According to tass.com, the EU is ready to start dialogue with the Taliban (banned in Russia) but their recognition will depend on what they do, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Tuesday. August 17, 2021.

“The Taliban have won the war. We must therefore speak to them, engage in dialogue as soon as possible to avoid a potential humanitarian and migratory catastrophe but also a humanitarian crisis”, said Josef Borrell during a press conference at the from an extraordinary online. meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“It’s not a matter of official recognition, it’s a matter of dealing with them.”

“This dialogue should also focus on ways to prevent the return of a foreign terrorist presence in Afghanistan,” said Josef Borrell.

“We will treat the Afghan authorities as they are, while remaining naturally concerned about respecting international obligations.”

After the United States declared an end to armed operations in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban launched a major offensive against government troops and, on August 15, 2021, entered Kabul without encountering resistance.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said he is stepping down to avoid bloodshed and flee the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and employees from their embassies.

The Taliban finally succeeded in occupying Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Sunday August 15, 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Oman and handed over state power to the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans are also trying to flee the country. Five people died rushing into a plane at Kabul airport on Monday, August 16, 2021.

If you look closely, the peace efforts in Afghanistan have followed a long process since 2013. From the intention of Qatar.

Then, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) designated Indonesia as the bridge between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

After Jusuf Kalla’s diplomatic route to Taliban officials in Qatar through negotiations on several occasions (four times), the Taliban finally accepted a peace format.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno P Marsudi presented the peace formula to OKI.

In 2018, Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid a diplomatic visit to Afghanistan to meet with Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan. It is a risky trip, which the minister cannot represent.

At first, the West and the United States doubted Joko Widodo’s courage to come to Afghanistan. Joko Widodo did not hesitate.

It is the mandate of the 1945 Constitution (UUD) contained in the preamble, that Indonesia must be actively involved in world peace.

As it turns out, Ashraf Ghani still doesn’t trust the Taliban. The concept of peace proposed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo was rejected. You know Ashraf Ghani is a puppet from the United States. But with Joko Widodo safe, during the visit, the Taliban was proven to be serious about reconciliation.

Social media activist, businessman, intelligence analyst and politician Erizely Bandaro said the Taliban’s strength came mainly from the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, but was organized by Al Qaeda.

Since the strength of Al Qaeda weakened, because it was wiped out by the United States, the power of the Taliban has weakened.

Moreover, China managed to cut the chain of the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, practically the supply of weapons and the Taliban troops were weakening.

“What hinders the peace process is the stubbornness of Ashraf Ghani, who accepts reconciliation, but does not give the Taliban the right to get involved in domestic politics. The Taliban refused, “Erizely Bandaro said.

After the Taliban-US negotiations stalled in Doha in September 2019, China attempted to fill the void by inviting Baradar to attend a two-day intra-Afghan conference in Beijing.

It was originally scheduled for October 29 and 30, 2019. It was postponed at least twice, in October and November 2019, before China and finally the world fell into the Corona-19 virus disease crisis (Covid- 19).

The meeting never took place. To be continued in 2021.

If China finally supports the Taliban, that exceeds the calculations of Jusuf Kalla. Of course, Jusuf Kalla deeply regretted China’s involvement. Even though the Taliban have secretly maintained relations with China since 2016

Year 2019 in the American Bankers Association (ABA) e-mail to National Security Agency (NSA), asked the President of the United States to leave Afghanistan. Before making this decision, the President of the United States, Donald John Trump, had secret talks with high-level Taliban.

Ultimately, the meeting was denied by the President of the United States Donald John Trumps. But in February 2020, the United States and the Taliban had signed an “agreement to bring peace” to Afghanistan after more than 18 years of conflict.

Under the deal, the militants agreed not to allow al Qaeda or other extremist groups to operate in areas they controlled.

After that, the United States allowed the Taliban to carry out attacks on several neighborhoods which resulted in the capture of most of the cities of Afghanistan, until finally the capital, Kabul, fell to the hands of the Taliban on Sunday. August 15, 2021.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital. Moreover, the future of Afghanistan is already designed by Beijing and the head of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar, Baradar.

Of course, there is also the participation of Japan, Qatar, Britain, Russia and Israel in pipeline and logistics projects to take advantage of the oil-rich Central Asia region and in gas and Rere Earth.

In the future, political settlement in Afghanistan will depend on the distribution of concessions among the Trade National Corporations (TNCs) of each major country.

If the division smooth then everything will be fine. The Taliban government will set up a moderate Islam, karaoke bars and bars, massage parlors can open as in Dubai. So, Taliban officials don’t have to go to Dubai to go clubbing.

“No, if you want Afghanistan’s political year after reconciliation, Yes look at Myanmar now. Something like that. Regimes that exist thanks to business cartels. So today’s Taliban are very different from 20 years ago, ”said Erizely Bandaro. *

Source: tass.com/fb erizely bandaro

Editor: The brain