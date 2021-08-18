Serbian President defies Twitter: “Delete my account!





Serbian autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic challenged Twitter to shut down his account as he did with Donald Trumps, after several media outlets under his control were labeled as affiliated with the state by the site. social media

August 17, 2021

I can’t wait for them (Twitter) to shut down my account so that I become another Trump in the world, Vucic said.

Twitter deleted the former US president’s account in January over the risk of further incitement to violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 after losing the presidential election.

Twitter has defined state-affiliated media as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressure and / or control over production and the distribution.

Who should they cooperate with, the tycoons, thieves and criminals? Vucic asked. It is quite normal that they cooperate with the government.

He said the Twitter label is nothing but censorship.

Vucic, a former ultra-nationalist, has kept a tight grip on Serbian mass media since coming to power 10 years ago.

Serbian pro-government media, including state television, regularly criticize the few remaining independent media in Serbia, claiming they are controlled by corrupt opposition figures or Western embassies.

Vucic praised all media that have received such a Twitter label on their accounts, saying they propagate freedom-loving ideas.

Besides Serbia, the tags also appear on many Twitter accounts around the world, including US, China, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey. and the United Arab Emirates.

