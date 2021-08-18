PM receives calls from world leaders





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received phone calls from world leaders and discussed developments in Afghanistan, in addition to bilateral issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and they exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety, security and respect for the rights of all Afghans. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and personnel of international organizations and others from Afghanistan. The two prime ministers agreed to stay in touch on developments in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19 and said the relevant data had been shared with the British side, and called for Pakistan’s removal from the Red List.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the immense importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. The Prime Minister also stressed that the safety and security as well as the protection of the rights of all Afghans are of crucial importance.

The Prime Minister stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. Imran said Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, adding that the international community must also remain engaged, especially to support the Afghan people economically.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and personnel of international organizations from Afghanistan. Bilaterally, the Prime Minister welcomed the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He said Pakistan hoped to strengthen collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also received a phone call from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The two leaders exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister shared the Pakistani perspective, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security as well as the protection of the rights of all Afghans.

The Prime Minister underlined Pakistan’s facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and personnel of international organizations and others from Afghanistan. The Danish Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan’s support and assistance in their evacuation efforts.

