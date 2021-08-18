Viral Trump vs Biden Gas Prices Meme Is Very Misleading





On August 13, 2021, a new Facebook meme appeared to compare gasoline prices under US Presidents Trump and Biden. The post was shared virally over 66,000 times in just four days.

The viral meme.

In reality, this comparison was very misleading.

The image on the left side of the gas pricing meme, titled Trump, shows a price range of $ 1.22 to $ 1.72. We found the original photograph. The caption says the photo was taken on April 20, 2020 in Plano, Texas. Trump was then in the last year of his presidency. According to the Associated Press, the price at the Plano pump was lower than the national average at the time, which was around $ 1.78 per gallon.

The photo to the right of the meme, titled Biden, likely shows high gas prices in a big city like Los Angeles. It was probably shot in 2021. We couldn’t find a source for the photo.

A comparison of two seemingly hand-picked images of gas prices that likely came from different states could lead to viral actions and perhaps personal political validation. However, in the end, it makes very little sense.

On April 21, 2020, the day after the photo was taken on the left half of the meme in Plano, Texas, showing gasoline prices between $ 1.22 and $ 1.72, The Associated Press reported published that a barrel of oil cost less than a cheap bottle of wine. . The reason was simple: Demand for oil had dropped dramatically due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The report also mentioned that the pumps are still running and pulling oil out of the ground, and all that oil has to go somewhere. This continuous flow of supply has driven down gas prices.

On May 26, 2021, The Associated Press reported on gas costs again, explaining why prices were so much higher than the year before. Part of the story focused on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, described as an attempted cyberextortion on a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the northeast.

Bidens policies are not behind the price increases. Gas prices are on the rise due to a rapid and unexpected rebound in demand, and due to lingering issues with the forced shutdown earlier this month of the Colonial pipeline, which supplies 45% of the fuel consumed on the east coast. .

Gasoline prices haven’t gone down [in 2020] because of the Trump administration, as Trump often claims; they have taken the plunge due to the coronavirus forcing people to abandon their offices, schools, business trips and vacations. Highlighting the link with the end of the pandemic, gas prices in the United States were at their lowest in April 2020 when people stayed at home the most, but have mostly increased since then, according to US Energy Information. Administration, even when Trump was still in office.

As of July 2021, the average price of gas in Los Angeles County and other surrounding counties in California was $ 4.15, well below the $ 5.59 cost seen in the meme. In addition, as of July 25, the national average gas price was $ 3.22 per gallon, a far cry from $ 5.59.

In summary, while it’s true that nationwide average gasoline prices were significantly lower at one point during the Trump administration than they were in July 2021 under Biden, the meme Trump / Biden does not provide an accurate snapshot of what these national averages actually looked like. every moment. In addition, fluctuations in gasoline prices are not necessarily a function of the policies of a given jurisdiction.

We’ve seen other gas price memes and complaints before. In December 2020, we reviewed an extremely misleading article that attempted to claim that a gas station near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, was representative of the nationwide average fuel cost. We also previously reported the facts about energy independence claims, finding that fossil fuel exports began to decline in 2020, before Biden took office. Additionally, we posted a story on Facebook commentators who were fooled by a photo of a single, expensive California gas station known to jack up prices.

