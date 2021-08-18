Letters from YLBHI to Jokowi regarding the sealing of the Sintang Ahmadiyah Mosque





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and a number of civil society organizations wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) linked to the controversy over the closing of the mosque AhmadiyyaSintang, West Kalimantan. They called on Jokowi to take a stand to put an end to all forms of discriminatory and intolerant actions carried out by the government of the Sintang regency. Ahmadiyah Mosque, which was sealed on August 14, 2021, is located in Balai Harapan Village, Temunak District, Sintang Regency. “We call on President Joko Widodo to order his staff, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Religion and the head of the Indonesian National Police to immediately stop the discriminatory and intolerant actions carried out by the government of the regency of Sintang and Forkompimda, ”said the director of YLBHI. Head of the Advocacy Division, Muhammad Isnur, Wednesday 03/18/8). He said the pressure was based on two things. First, the sealing of the Ahmadiyya Mosque was carried out at the request of a community group on behalf of the Sintang District Islamic Community Alliance, which rejected the existence of the Ahmadiyya community. Second, the government of the Sintang regency is actively pursuing discriminatory and intolerant actions against the Ahmadiyah congregation of the Sintang regency. This discrimination, according to Isnur, is reflected in the Joint Decree (SKB) of the Regent of Sintang, the Head of the Sintang District Prosecutor’s Office and the Head of the Sintang Regency Ministry of Religion Office regarding warnings and prescriptions. to the adherents, members and / or leadership of the Indonesian Congregation of Ahmadiyah (JAI) and residents of the Sintang Regency on April 29, 2021. Isnur asked Jokowi to order his staff to step back directly to protect citizens and address issues of discrimination and intolerance. In addition, Jokowi was also asked to ask the Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to order the members of the Sintang Regency Police to provide legal protection and the security of life and property. of the Ahmadiyah congregation. “Thus, we transmit this open letter, hopefully on this independence day, President Joko Widodo will be able to give the Ahmadiyya Jama’at the freedom to have a religion and a belief in his own country”, declared Isnur. Civil society organizations that are members of LBH Jakarta, the Inclusive Foundation and the Paritas Institute. Quoted on the official website of the Union of Journalists for Diversity or cool.org, the Sintang Ahmadiyah Mosque was sealed by the government of the Sintang regency on Saturday August 14. The sealing followed the issuance of a letter from Plt. The regent of Sintang banned the activity and use of the Ahmadiyah Mosque in the village of Balai Harapan the day before. SKB 2008 year on Ahmadiyah is also mentioned as a benchmark for discriminatory actions that violate the religious rights of citizens. Related link: https://sejuk.org/2021/08/16/ironis-segelan-masjid-ahmadiyah-sintang-jelang-hut-kemerdekaan/ (ryn / wiss)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210818081924-20-681725/ylbhi-surati-jokowi-soal-penyegelan-masjid-ahmadiyah-sintang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos