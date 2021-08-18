Pakistan sees “limited room for optimism” with Taliban in AfghanistanExBulletin





MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

How does the fall of the government in Afghanistan affect that country’s neighbor, Pakistan? What responsibility does Pakistan bear in the situation at its border in the future? And what does the US-Pakistan relationship look like now? Well, we have the perfect person with us to answer these questions, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan.

Ambassador, welcome.

ASAD MAJEED KHAN: Thank you very much, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Let’s start with what is obviously a very volatile and very fluid situation that is unfolding next to Pakistan. What is Pakistan doing now to help?

KHAN: Well, that’s something we’ve done from the start, is to facilitate a conversation first between the US and the Taliban, and then between the Afghan parties. And we believe that an inclusive settlement in which all Afghan parties can participate is what Afghanistan needs to achieve long-term lasting peace. And we are obviously also concerned about the evolution of the situation. You are right. It has evolved too quickly and has unfortunately deteriorated. We are therefore monitoring the situation very closely.

KELLY: You said it moved too fast. Your government celebrated the victory of the Taliban. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Afghans have – and I will quote – broken the chains of slavery. Explain why, from Pakistan’s perspective, a Taliban government is something to celebrate.

KHAN: Honestly, I think it’s always good to do the so-called source test when it comes to reporting on Pakistan. And in this case, as in many other cases, this incident report is clearly from India.

KELLY: Do you deny he said that? I look at the report. It was from a speech he just gave in Islamabad.

KHAN: No, nobody celebrates anyone’s victory, you know. And we really don’t think …

KELLY: Forgive me. I just – I need to push you here. His special assistant, the prime minister’s special assistant, tweeted, saying that Afghanistan is witnessing a virtually smooth transfer of power from the corrupt government from Ghani to the Taliban. Isn’t it the party?

KHAN: You know, I mean, Pakistan is also a free, open and democratic society where people say what they say. But, you know, if you’re talking about the position of the government of Pakistan, look at the statement that was released after the National Security Committee meeting. This is the authentic position. Now, in this particular case where these chains – breaking the chains, Mary Louise, that context was basically the launch of our national program. And the Prime Minister said this in a whole different context. And that has nothing to do with the situation in Afghanistan.

KELLY: Your country, of course, has long-standing ties to the Taliban. And without going into the history of that, I wonder what kind of pressure Pakistan is prepared to apply now to push for human rights, to advance women’s rights in Afghanistan.

KHAN: Really, I think – and this is a very important point that you touched on. And the events of the past few weeks have not changed the fact that Afghanistan is a complete convergence between the United States and Pakistan. You know the United States wants to avoid a civil war because it will hurt everyone. The United States promotes an inclusive settlement to bring peace to Afghanistan, and Pakistan is also an integral part of these efforts.

KELLY: How does it work if the Taliban isn’t inclined to be inclusive?

KHAN: I think that’s a proposition that needs to be tested. And really, I think, frankly, that we really don’t have too many options. Our influence over them has only diminished with a pullout date on the calendar, you know, and they’re gaining more and more ground in Afghanistan. But I think what we are also seeing and hearing on the ground is that, so far, they seem to be listening to the concerns and fears of the international community.

KELLY: And you’ll have seen the United Nations and others already saying how great these promises are, but we have to see the action.

KHAN: I think the international community will force them to keep the promises they made in the negotiation processes. So obviously I don’t know and I have no way of reading their minds, but we’re going to rely on the signs we see. And so far, the room for optimism is limited.

KELLY: The last point to raise with you, Ambassador, is the US-Pakistan relationship because these developments, of course, also mark a turning point in that relationship, the end of 20 years of a huge military footprint of the United States. United States in your part of the world. How does Pakistan see this relationship? What kind of support are you asking for in the United States now?

KHAN: Oh, we – for us that has been and will continue to be a very important relationship, you know, in and of itself, you know. And what’s unfortunate is that because of Afghanistan for the last 20 years, it’s only been seen by Afghans (unintelligible), you know. And we are hopeful. We should be able to work on creating a much larger autonomous relationship.

KELLY: How about the security relationship? There have been suggestions, as you know, of US bases – now that there are no US bases in Afghanistan, would Pakistan allow such a US presence?

KHAN: Again, I think this is something the Prime Minister really said very clearly. But cooperation has been an important part of our bilateral relations. And we will continue to work with the United States and other members of the international community to address any threat that emerges in the region.

KELLY: Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan.

Ambassador Khan, thank you.

KHAN: Thank you, Marie Louise.

