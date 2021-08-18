You are a role model for India: PM Modi to MP para-athlete Prachi Yadav | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a pep talk to athletes heading to the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday, and called Madhya Pradesh Prachi Yadav canoe a role model for the country.

Prachi is the first Indian athlete to canoe at the Paralympic Games, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said earlier today. “Prachi’s father fulfilled his responsibility and recognized his daughter’s talent and gave her the opportunity to become a sportswoman,” Chouhan said, congratulating both father and daughter.

Two MP athletes will represent India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, high jumper Sharad Kumar being the other.

Chouhan and State Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia honored the two athletes on August 12.

India is sending a contingent of 54 people across nine disciplines, and Prime Minister Modi interacted with them on Tuesday, congratulating them on never giving in to the odds. Prachi has vowed not to let the country down.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with Prachi was inspiring. Here is how it went:

PM Modi: I was told that you were a fan of swimming earlier and took up canoeing on the advice of your trainer. Do you think his advice has changed your life?

Prachi: Yes sir. This is absolutely true. I started my sports career as a swimmer. Later my trainer told me I should try canoeing as my hands are relatively bigger. I went to Bhopal and found this game the best for my career. My swimming coach has completely changed my life.

I greet your family, India will cheer you on: PM Modi in Prachi

PM Modi: You have seen several struggles in your life. What are you doing to stay positive?

Prachi: Being Divyang from childhood did not make it easy for me to face life’s challenges because I was not able to walk. The struggle became more difficult when I lost my mother in childhood.

However, my dad did everything for me and gave me the courage to take on life’s challenges.

He always encouraged me to be positive. He’s been there every moment of my life.

PM Modi: I greet your family. You are the first Indian para-athlete to represent India in canoeing at the Paralympic Games. You are a role model. How do you feel as a model?

Prachi: It’s a great feeling. I will motivate other girls to go out and prove their talent in different fields. Parents should motivate their daughters to play sports if they are interested in this field. As my family has supported me, others should also do the same as there is no shortage of talent among girls in this country.

PM Modi: I greet your father. The 130 crore citizens of the country will support and cheer you for the Tokyo Olympics. All my wishes.

Prachi: Thank you sir.

