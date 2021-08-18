After being used by Jokowi, demand for Koja Baduy bags increases





Bedouin koja bags are sought after because they have unique and artistic values ​​and are environmentally friendly. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, LEBAK – The demand for Baduy koja bags inside Lebak regency in Banten province has increased sharply from five units per day to 60 units per day, after the President Joko Widodo carried a special device made from bark. “The increase in demand will certainly have an impact on the turnover of Bedouin micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” Kubil said. The high demand for the order came after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wore Baduy clothes and a koja bag. Buyers are drawn to the koja because it has unique and artistic value. In addition, the koja bag is very environmentally friendly as it is made from the bark of the teureup tree that can be found in the customary forest area of ​​the Baduy community. In the manufacturing process, he said, the bark of the tree is sliced ​​thinly to resemble a rope. In addition, the rope is woven into a bag, but it looks like the holes are different from leather bags or manufacturers. The advantage of the koja bag is that it has various functions, it can even be used as a satchel for shopping. “We are now selling bags of koja for Rp 50,000 against the previous Rp 30,000 per unit,” he explained. Likewise, Jali, a koja bag craftsman, admitted that he had received orders of up to 60 units today, so he felt overwhelmed to produce the contraption. However, it can still serve the market demand because it can take other artisans. “Today we get a turnover of Rp 3 million from 60 units at a price of Rp 50,000 / unit, when in fact it is only a figure of Rp. ‘40,000 Rp. business per day, “he said. Meanwhile, Amir, a Bedouin craftsman, admitted that currently the demand for bags of koja has increased sharply. So far, koja bags are widely used for shopping, school, college and work. The traditional Koja bag from the Baduy community is very strong and durable because it uses natural materials. “We saw the high demand for koja bags after being promoted by President Jokowi,” he said. source: Between

