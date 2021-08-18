No response from PML-N until government reveals Afghan policy – Journal





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the PML-N on the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday and decided in principle that the party would not give a formal response as long as the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI ) will not have -cut politics and inform parliament on the issue.

The video link meeting was held on Monday and brought together all the main party leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The PML-N Supreme Leader chaired the meeting from London.

There was a complete consensus among party leaders that the PML-N should not give its response to this serious matter until Imran Khan’s government defined a clear policy on it, said a senior party official who attended the meeting on Tuesday told Dawn.

He said that since the PML-N was a large opposition party and expected to take a stand on what was happening in Afghanistan, he was very cautious in this regard.

It is incumbent on Imran Khan’s government to tell the nation what the policy is on the matter, he said, adding that the meeting criticized the PTI government for its immature approach to various foreign policy issues.

The party chose not to make the meeting public. It was an internal party meeting in which Nawaz Sharif wanted to listen to the point of view of other leaders. Thus, the party may not offer a formal response to the Afghan situation at any time due to its own political constraints, another leader said. The position of the PML-N will remain unclear as the party tries to be diplomatic.

On the other hand, the other traditional political party PPP had held its meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday and presented its formal reaction to the situation.

The PPP expressed concern about the development of the situation in the neighboring country and its implications for women, men and young people, religious and ethnic minorities in the country.

The party reiterated its support for a democratic, inclusive and pluralist Afghanistan where all citizens of the country are free to realize their full potential in society.

Punjabi PML-N spokesman Azma Bokhari said the party wanted the government to immediately convene a parliamentary session on this serious issue in order to build confidence in the opposition.

When asked why the PML-N has yet to release a policy statement on the situation, Ms Bokhari said: We want the government to take the matter to parliament first.

Posted in Dawn, le 18 August 2021

