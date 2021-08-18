Politics
Afghanistan’s neighbors brace for influx of refugees as Taliban seize Kabul
Countries neighboring Afghanistan brace for an influx of refugees as civilians, as government and military personnel flee the Taliban regime.
Afghan civilians, officials and military flee Afghanistan [Getty]
Afghanistan’s neighbors are bracing for an influx of refugees, following the government’s surrender to the tough line of the Islamist Taliban group.
The Taliban ravaged the country within weeks, capturing all of its major cities before taking the capital Kabul on Sunday as the United States withdrew from the country.
Since the Taliban’s rapid advance, Afghan civilians, officials and military personnel have fled in large numbers to neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran.
Refugees are also moving from Iran to Turkey, although Ankara has tightened security at its border.
Hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan on Sunday in 22 military planes and 24 helicopters over the weekend. A plane collided with an Uzbek escort fighter jet, crashing the two, Uzbek prosecutors said on Monday.
A total of 585 Afghan soldiers arrived by plane and 158 others crossed the border on foot, the Uzbek attorney general’s office said in a statement.
On Monday, the Tajik foreign ministry said several military planes carrying more than 100 Afghan troops in total landed at an airport in the Tajik town of Bokhtar.
Tajik authorities cleared the plane into the country’s airspace and land after receiving a distress signal from them, Russia AIR The news agency quoted the ministry.
The Iranian foreign ministry on Monday urged the international community to help the displaced Afghans and welcomed the creation of a coordination council to ensure a “peaceful passage of power”.
“We hope that the international community and the responsible bodies will give serious attention to this matter, and in particular in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, will hasten to fulfill their inherent duties to help these displaced persons without delay. Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. cited by the ministry’s website.
Khatibzadeh expressed Iran’s support for intra-Afghan dialogue as a means of resolving problems in Afghanistan and insisted on Tehran’s support for a “peaceful transfer of power” through a coordination council of key leaders Afghans.
He added that the ministry is in contact with all major parties in Afghanistan and with its diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kabul, as well as with its consulate in the western Afghan city of Herat.
Hossein Ghassemi, director general of border affairs at Iran’s interior ministry, said in an interview with the state news agency IRNA that temporary accommodation has been prepared for Afghan refugees in the three Iranian provinces neighboring Afghanistan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara was stepping up measures to stop the influx of refugees from Afghanistan and working with Pakistan to stabilize the region.
“Turkey is facing a growing wave of Afghans migrating through Iran,” he said alongside his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi.
He added that a wall currently being built by Turkey along its border with Iran will stop the entry of Afghan refugees who are expected to enter.
“With this wall, we will completely stop the arrivals,” Erdogan said on Sunday.
Ankara is speeding up construction of the wall with the opposition calling for tougher measures to prevent Afghan refugees from entering Turkey via Iran.
Ali Hekmat, head of the Turkey-based Afghan Refugees Solidarity Association, said many Afghan refugees who are already in Iran are desperate to leave.
“I expect more refugees from Iran to move to Turkey because many Afghan military and authorities have fled to Iran. Yesterday the Iranian government sent them back to Afghanistan. So most of the refugees are afraid [of] Iran pushes them back to Afghanistan. So this is the best choice to arrive in Turkey, and maybe they will be near Europe “, Hekmatnoted.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the capital fell to the Taliban. Nikita Ishchenko, spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Kabul, claimed he fled with money and cars.
Sources
2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/afghanistans-neighbours-prepare-refugee-influx
